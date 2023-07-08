Watch: Tucker Carlson Tells Russell Brand Capitol Police Chief Said January 6 ‘Crowd Was Filled with Federal Agents’

Tucker Carlson told actor Russell Brand that he interviewed the chief of the Capitol Police, saying he was told the January 6 protest crowd “was filled with federal agents.”

On Friday, Tucker Carlson sat down for Russell Brand’s podcast during which the subject turned to the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. The former Fox News host said he spoke to chief of the United States Capitol Police, Steven Sund, who served from 2019 to 2021.

Carlson said he interviewed Sund for Fox News but the conversation was never broadcast. “I was fired before it could air,” he said. “I’m going to interview him again.”

He continued: “But Steven Sund was the totally non-political, worked for Nancy Pelosi — this was not some right-wing activist. He was the chief of the Capitol Police on January 6. And he said, oh yeah, yeah, yeah — that crowd was filled with federal agents.”

Watch below:

NEW: Tucker Carlson tells Russell Brand that an interview he conducted with Chief of the Capitol Police, Steven Sund, told him the J6 "crowd was filled with federal agents." Tucker was fired before the interview could air. He says he will interview Sund again. pic.twitter.com/b0V75f62z1 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 7, 2023

Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media have repeatedly insisted that federal agents didn’t orchestrate or incite the January 6 riot in an attempt to damage their common nemesis — President Donald Trump.

But questions still abound, especially over the identity of Ray Epps, the only person caught on camera inciting protestors who has never been brought to trial.

Earlier this year, Carlson alleged Ray Epps lied to the January 6 Committee about when he left the Capitol grounds on the day of the riot, based on video footage from that day.

Last year, a senior FBI official refused to answer when grilled by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) about whether the federal agency participated in January 6.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com