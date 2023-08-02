The latest indictment against former President Donald Trump has “awoken the world” to the corruption that has taken place over the last three years, the Republican frontrunner said on social media on Wednesday, thanking Americans for their support.

“THANK YOU TO EVERYONE!!! I HAVE NEVER HAD SO MUCH SUPPORT ON ANYTHING BEFORE,” Trump wrote in an all-caps post on Truth Social Wednesday morning.

He continued:

THIS UNPRECEDENTED INDICTMENT OF A FORMER (HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL!) PRESIDENT, & THE LEADING CANDIDATE, BY FAR, IN BOTH THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND THE 2024 GENERAL ELECTION, HAS AWOKEN THE WORLD TO THE CORRUPTION, SCANDAL, & FAILURE THAT HAS TAKEN PLACE IN THE UNITED STATES FOR THE PAST THREE YEARS.

Trump asserted that America is a “NATION IN DECLINE” but struck a positive note, promising it will be made “GREAT AGAIN, GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE.”

Trump’s post comes less than a day after Special Counsel Jack Smith announced that a grand jury in Washington, D.C., had indicted Trump on charges relating to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The indictment claims that Trump was “determined to stay in power” after the election.

“So for more than two months following Election Day on November 3, 2020, the Defendant spread lies that there had been outcome-determinative fraud in the election that he actually won. These claims were false, and the Defendant knew they were false,” it asserted, failing to reveal how prosecutors claimed to know Trump’s thinking.

As Breitbart News reported:

The indictment does not indicate how prosecutors were able to establish what Trump himself believed, other than the fact that he had been informed by others that his suspicions of fraud were false; nor does it distinguish the case from the “Russia collusion” hoax spread by Trump’s opponents, including within the Department of Justice, after he won the 2016 presidential election. There are several unnamed, unindicted co-conspirators in the indictment as well. These are four attorneys, a Department of Justice official, and a political consultant who worked on Trump’s strategy to challenge the result.

Trump was indicted on four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. As Breitbart News reported, “Conspiracy Against Rights” includes a penalty of up to ten years in federal prison and “adds that if death results from the actions covered under this provision, the offender may be executed.”

RELATED — Trump on Jack Smith’s Superseding Indictment: “This Is Harassment”

Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News, Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News

In a statement released to social media following the indictment, the Trump campaign characterized it as:

…nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner, and leading by substantial margins.

“But why did they wait two and a half years to bring these fake charges, right in the middle of President Trump’s winning campaign for 2024? Why was it announced the day after the big Crooked Joe Biden scandal broke out from the Halls of Congress?” the statement asked, concluding that it is a perfect instance of “election interference.”

Read the full statement below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is among those who have pointed to the all too convenient timing of the indictment, demonstrating how it came just as President Joe Biden, 80, had been implicated by his son Hunter’s former business partner, Devon Archer.

“Everyone in America could see what was going to come next: DOJ’s attempt to distract from the news and attack the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, President Trump,” McCarthy said, promising that House Republicans “will continue to uncover the truth about Biden Inc. and the two-tiered system of justice.”