Kevin McCarthy: Trump Indictment to ‘Distract’ from Joe Biden Probes

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Wednesday denounced the recent indictment of former President Donald Trump as simply a ploy to distract from the many probes into President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

McCarthy let his thoughts be known in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, where he suggested the indictment came due to the polls showing Trump ahead of Biden.

“We’ve recently learned: Hunter received money from China (contradicting President Biden’s claim); President Biden spoke with Hunter’s business associates over 20 times (contradicting what Biden previously claimed); Biden’s DOJ tried to secretly give Hunter broad immunity and admitted the sweetheart deal was unprecedented And just yesterday a new poll showed President Trump is without a doubt Biden’s leading political opponent,” said McCarthy.

” Everyone in America could see what was going to come next: DOJ’s attempt to distract from the news and attack the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, President Trump. House Republicans will continue to uncover the truth about Biden Inc. and the two-tiered system of justice,” he added.

We’ve recently learned:

• Hunter received money from China (contradicting President Biden’s claim)

• President Biden spoke with Hunter’s business associates over 20 times (contradicting what Biden previously claimed)

• Biden’s DOJ tried to secretly give Hunter broad immunity… — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) August 1, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, special prosecutor Jack Smith announced that a grand jury indicted former President Trump for a third time this week on charges related to January 6.

“The indictment was announced the day after President Joe Biden had been implicated in a long-running influence peddling scheme by his son Hunter’s former business partner, Devon Archer, in testimony before the House Oversight Committee,” it reported.

“Trump was indicted on four counts: one on conspiracy to defraud the U.S.; one on conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; one of obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and one of conspiracy against rights.”

Special Counsel Jack Smith said that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will seek a “speedy trial” in the latest case against former President Donald Trump on charges stemming from January 6. https://t.co/O7alH8x2a8 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 2, 2023

“The indictment does not indicate how prosecutors were able to establish what Trump himself believed, other than the fact that he had been informed by others that his suspicions of fraud were false; nor does it distinguish the case from the ‘Russia collusion’ hoax spread by Trump’s opponents, including within the Department of Justice, after he won the 2016 presidential election,” it continued.

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.