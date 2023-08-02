Exclusive — Jim Jordan: The ‘Biden Brand’ Is Joe Biden

The so-called “Biden brand” that Hunter Biden sold to foreign business partners was in fact President Joe Biden, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) exclusively told Breitbart News.

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s best friend in business, told House investigators on Monday that Hunter Biden put then-Vice President Joe Biden on speakerphone over 20 times in business meetings to sell “the brand.”

“The value Hunter Biden brought to the business arrangement was the Biden brand, and the Biden brand was Joe Biden, a powerful political figure in D.C.,” Jordan told Breitbart News.

Jordan specified a couple of instances Hunter Biden sold his father’s influence by offering the Biden brand to associates.

He said Archer confirmed Joe Biden attended a business dinner with Hunter Biden and business associates at Café Milano in Washington, DC, in the spring of 2014. Yelena Baturina, the billionaire ex-wife of Moscow’s longtime mayor, also attended the dinner.

On February 14, 2014, Baturina reportedly sent $3.5 million to Rosemont Seneca Thornton, a company owned by Hunter Biden and Archer. In turn, the Biden Administration’s sanctions list excludes Russian oligarch Baturina. In a second instance, Archer testified that in 2015, Hunter Biden, along with the co-founder of Burisma, Mykola Zlochevsky, and Vadym Pozharski, an executive of Burisma Holdings, “called D.C.” to speak about a legal situation regarding Burisma. The two Ukrainians needed help from the “Biden brand” to get Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma for corruption, fired. Archer testified that Zlochevsky and Pozharski put pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from Washington, D.C. Years later, in 2018, Joe Biden bragged about the firing of prosecutor Viktor Shokin, orchestrated during an official visit Biden made to Ukraine in 2015. Watch — Joe Biden Explains How He Got Ukrainian Prosecutor Who Was Investigating Burisma Fired: “That was to me the kind of the key takeaway [of the testimony],” Jordan told Breitbart News. “It coincides with the message that’s conveyed in the FD-1023 form.” The FD-1023 form is a report from an FBI informant that alleges Joe and Hunter Biden both accepted a $5 million bribe from Zlochevsky. When asked if it was a significant fact that Archer could not confirm or deny the alleged bribes, Jordan replied that the fact is “Joe Biden’s story has changed” regarding his involvement in the family’s business.

“Joe Biden said that he was not involved. Never knew anything about it. Never interacted with the business, while he was at two dinners in Georgetown while he was vice president. And at one of those dinners was Yelena Baturina.” Jordan said. “He spent the dinner there.”

“Those are some new facts I think raise concerns,” he said.

Jordan argued the powerful allegations against Joe Biden could lead to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) opening an impeachment inquiry into the president. An inquiry is the first step in an impeachment process before the formal floor vote to impeach. “If at some point it’s necessary … that we have to go to an impeachment inquiry … [I think] he’s [McCarthy] is willing to do that,” he said. “But right now, it’s incumbent upon us to get our work done and do what the Constitution requires.”

Last week, several members on the House Judiciary Committee told Breitbart News they welcomed McCarthy’s signal last week about opening an inquiry, which could help a few opposed GOP House members change their minds. At least one member on the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), opposes impeachment.