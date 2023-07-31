Devon Archer Testifies Burisma Holdings Would Have Gone Under Without Joe Biden

Biden Hunter
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

Hunter Biden’s best friend in business, Devon Archer, told House investigators that Burisma Holdings would have gone out of business if it were not for the so-called Biden brand, which Joe Biden promoted on phone calls with Burisma executives.

In 2014 Archer and Hunter Biden both joined the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company with legal challenges, as it was under investigation for wrongdoing. Burisma paid Hunter Biden $83,000 a month to sit on its board.

Archer testified that in December 2015, co-founder of Burisma Mykola Zlochevsky and Vadym Pozharski, an executive of Burisma, put pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from Washington, DC, regarding the Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma for corruption.

KIEV, UKRAINE - 2012/03/19: Ukrainian businessman and founder of the Burisma Holdings company, Mykola Zlochevsky during a media conference. On the evening of September 24, 2019, Democratic Speaker of the House from California, Nancy Pelosi announced that six committees of the House of Representatives would undertake a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump. The impeachment inquiry has been initiated following a whistleblower complaint over allegedly dealings of US President Donald J. Trump with Ukraine. The whistleblower report claimed that President Trump had "pressured" Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky during a July 2019 phone call to launch investigations into the actions of former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and involvement of his son Hunter Biden in the Burisma Holdings Company. In 2014 Hunter Biden , the son of then-US vice president Joe Biden was appointed to the board of Burisma Holdings, as Wikipedia webpage reported. (Photo by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ukrainian businessman and founder of the Burisma Holdings company, Mykola Zlochevsky. (Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

In 2018, Joe Biden bragged about the firing of prosecutor Viktor Shokin during an official visit to Ukraine in 2015. During the visit, he met with former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Kiev about Ukraine’s corruption.

Watch — Joe Biden Explains How He Got Ukrainian Prosecutor Who Was Investigating Burisma Fired:

Four months after the meeting, Poroshenko fired Shokin.

An FBI informant alleges Joe and Hunter Biden accepted a $5 million bribe from Zlochevsky.

Archer said that Hunter Biden, along with Zlochevsky and Pozharski, “called D.C.” to speak about the legal situation. “Biden, Zlochevsky, and Pozharski stepped away to take make the call.”

Over 20 times, Hunter Biden placed Joe Biden on speakerphone during business meetings with Archer present, he told House investigators. Archer also testified that Joe Biden was put on the phone to sell “the brand.”

The 20 phone calls also included a dinner in China with Jonathan Li of Bohai Harvest RST (BHR). Hunter Biden and Archer held their interests in the company through a shell company called Rosemont Seneca Thornton.

Republican investigators revealed Yelena Baturina, the billionaire ex-wife of Moscow’s longtime mayor, transferred $3.5 million to Rosemont Seneca Thornton on February 14, 2014.

Archer confirmed then-Vice President Joe Biden in 2014 attended a business dinner with Hunter Biden and business associates at Café Milano in Washington, DC. Baturina also attended the dinner.

The Biden Administration’s sanctions list excludes Russian oligarch Baturina, as Breitbart News reported.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA- SEPTEMBER 22: (RUSSIA OUT) Former Moscow's Mayor Yuri Luzhkov (L) and his wife, businessman, billionaire Yelena Baturina (R) attend the state awarding ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on September 22, 2016. Putin has awarded dozens politicians, scientists, musicians and other people today. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

Former Moscow’s Mayor Yuri Luzhkov and his wife, billionaire Yelena Baturina at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on September, 22, 2016. (Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

“Devon Archer’s testimony today confirms Joe Biden lied to the American people when he said he had no knowledge about his son’s business dealings and was not involved,” House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) said in a statement.

“Why did Joe Biden lie to the American people about his family’s business dealings and his involvement? It begs the question what else he is hiding from the American people,” he added.

Comer

Rep. James Comer (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.