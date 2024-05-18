Maher: Biden Would Have Avoided Debates if He Was Winning, Trump Wouldn’t Avoid Them

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher reacted to President Joe Biden and 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump agreeing to two presidential debates by stating that the agreement to have the debates shows that “knows he’s losing, because else he wouldn’t have agreed” to debate because “Only the loser wants to debate.” Maher also stated that Trump would want to debate regardless of how he was doing in the polls because “Trump always wants a crowd.”

Maher said, “Let’s talk about these debates — I don’t really want to, but it is what’s going on in the country. And, first of all, to me, it says Biden knows he’s losing, because else he wouldn’t have agreed, right? Only the loser wants to debate. Trump always wants a crowd. So, that’s different. But this is what’s so interesting about it, I’ve never seen a summer debate, not for presidential elections. They’re always in October, right before the election. This one — June 27, that’s not even — they haven’t had the convention yet.”

Maher also praised the rule for the debate that candidates would have their microphones cut off once they go over their allotted speaking time.

