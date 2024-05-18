11 Times CNN’s Debate Host Jake Tapper Attacked Donald Trump with Nasty Claims

CNN selected anchor Jake Tapper to co-host its presidential debate on June 27, an in-studio event that is likely to produce fireworks between Tapper and former President Donald Trump.

Tapper, one of Trump’s sharpest critics, who purports to be an unbiased journalist, is the lead Washington anchor for CNN. He hosts the weekday television news show The Lead with Jake Tapper and co-hosts its Sunday morning show State of the Union.

“In his commitment to tough but objective reporting on national politics, Tapper’s work continues to make an enormous contribution to the public’s understanding of presidential politics,” the American Political Science Association claimed of Tapper.

Tapper has won numerous awards throughout his career. He recently won two News & Documentary Emmy Awards for coverage of the “Russian Invasion of Ukraine” and “Live from the Capitol: One Year Later.”

Tapper is paid well for his alleged award-winning journalism. He reportedly earns more than $13 million annually and is one of the highest-earning television hosts in the industry.

Tapper previously moderated two Republican presidential debates. His first came in 2015, featuring Trump, with about 23 million viewers. It was the second most-watched primary debate in history. The second came in 2016, with a reported 12 million viewers and, once again, featured Trump.

Despite Tapper’s success hosting Trump debates, he appears bitterly critical of the former president. Tapper “hates Donald Trump so much,” Breitbart News’s John Nolte claimed:

As far as Tapper, everyone knows he long ago whored out his credibility to the far-left, including the Campus Hitler Youth… Everyone knows he’s a pompous serial liar, hypocrite, and conspiracy theorist, a fake news anchor who bragged about refusing to book on his basement-rated show those who questioned the 2020 election, even after he spent years questioning the 2016 election with his Russia Collusion Hoax. Everyone knows Tapper is such a fraud, such a partisan, he refuses to host those on the political right he sees as dishonest, even as proven serial liar Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is a regular.

Below are 11 times Tapper attacked Trump with nasty claims:

Suggested Trump was a nightmare: “For tens of millions of our fellow Americans, their long national nightmare is over.” Claimed Trump “continues to lie to the American people” about coronavirus testing. Retweeted a post that called Trump “100% insane.” Shamed Trump upon being hospitalized for the coronavirus. Described Trump’s presidency as a “disaster.” Reported twice on Trump’s penis. Questioned the 2016 election by perpetrating the Russia Collusion Hoax. Suggested Trump tried to kill democracy. Ordered CNN’s control room not to cover Trump live. Claimed Trump was a “rather angry defendant, saying there’s no case here.” Refused to cover Trump live due to “potentially dangerous” content.