Podcast host Joe Rogan said the U.S. Department of Justice’s multiple indictments against former President Donald Trump are the “actions of a banana republic.”

Rogan spoke about how the indictments against Trump galvanized his supporters.

“Yeah, and the people that love Trump, they feel like this is a witch hunt. And they feel like all the things he’s getting indicted for are bullshit anyway,” Rogan said. “Not only does it not work, but it kind of hardens their position that he’s being targeted. And these are like the the actions of a banana republic.”

Rogan then mentioned how President Joe Biden mishandled classified documents but is not facing the same persecution as Trump.

“You take your political rival and you arrest him and specifically, you charge him with things that you’re fucking guilty of, like the the the documents, like the classified documents, Biden’s guilty of the exact same issue,” Rogan noted.

https://twitter.com/MythinformedMKE/status/1687185364836892673

Rogan’s guest, Patrick Bet-David, compared the situation to the Russiagate hoax.

“You got to respect the level of deceptiveness that’s been used. I mean, look at what Hillary did going and saying, ‘Hey, it’s Russia,’ but it was really what she was doing, another using a similar play as well,” Bet-David said.

Trump was indicted by a Washington, DC, grand jury on Tuesday on four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights, in relation to the January 6 capitol riots.

On Thursday, he appeared in federal court in D.C. and entered a not-guilty plea. After his arraignment, Trump declared, “This is a persecution of a political opponent.”

“This was never supposed to happen in America. This is the persecution of the person that’s leading by very, very substantial numbers in the Republican primary and leading Biden by a lot,” Trump told reporters. “So if you can’t beat him you persecute him or you prosecute him. We can’t let this happen in America. Thank you very much.”

