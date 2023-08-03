Report: Obama Warns Biden of Trump’s Campaigning Strength

Donald Trump’s campaigning strength alongside an energized GOP should not be underestimated, former President Barack Obama is reported to have privately warned President Joe Biden.

According to the Washington Post, Obama delivered his advice to his former vice president during a late June lunch in the White House residence, at which he promised to “do all he could” to drive his 2024 re-election campaign.

The outlet revealed Obama was visiting the White House for what Biden aides described as a regular catch-up between the two men who served in the White House together for eight years.

During their tete-a-tete, Obama reportedly expressed his concerns were not about Biden’s political abilities, but rather a recognition of Trump’s iron grip on the Republican Party, according to those with knowledge of what transpired.

Trump could be a more formidable candidate than many Democrats realize, Obama reportedly warned, a point well supported by opinion polls.

In a statement to the Post, Obama adviser Eric Schulz revealed the ex-president and his team “place a huge emphasis on finding creative ways to reach new audiences, especially tools that can be directly tied to voter mobilization or volunteer activations.”

“We are deliberate in picking our moments because our objective is to move the needle,” he added.

Obama is reportedly expected to begin appearing at fundraisers to benefit the Biden-Harris campaign this fall and try and bolster support with the wider voting public in general and the Democratic Party in particular.

Biden campaign spokesperson T.J. Ducklo told the Post the president is “grateful” for Obama’s “unwavering support” and observed the president “looks forward to once again campaigning side-by-side with President Obama to win in 2024 and finish the job for the American people.”