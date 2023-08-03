Ron DeSantis Invites Kamala Harris to Meet to ‘Set the Record Straight’ on Black History Curriculum

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has invited Vice President Kamala Harris to meet with him following ongoing controversy over a black history curriculum approved by the Florida Department of Education.

DeSantis details the invite in a July 31 letter, asserting that D.C. politicians “choose to malign our state and its residents.”

It reads in part:

Over the past several weeks, the Biden Administration has repeatedly disparaged our state and misinformed Americans about our education system. Our state pushed forward nation-leading standalone African American History standards — one of the only states to require this level of learning about such an important subject. One would think the White House would applaud such boldness in teaching the unique and important story of African American History, But you have instead attempted to score chap political points and label Florida parents “extremists.” It’s past time to set the record straight.

Given that, DeSantis officially invited Harris to Florida to “discuss our African American History standards.”

“We will be happy to host you here in Tallahassee,” he wrote, letting her know he was available as early as Wednesday.

“What an example we could set for the nation — a serious conversation on the substance of an important issue! I hope you’re feeling up to it,” he added:

Now that @VP will be in Orlando, can someone please 'kindly' pass this invitation to her? 😉 https://t.co/7mq7SyDqNu pic.twitter.com/ZUqWHm158r — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) August 1, 2023

The letter followed controversy over the new program, which includes that slaves gained skills “which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

In July, Harris traveled to Florida, criticizing the standards.

“These extremist, so-called leaders should model what we know to be the correct and right approach if we are invested in the well-being of our children,” Harris said.

“How is it that anyone could suggest that amidst these atrocities [of slavery], there was any benefit to being subjected to this level of dehumanization?” she continued, adding, “I do believe this is not only about the state of Florida. There is a national agenda afoot.”

In turn, DeSantis accused Harris of lying:

Democrats like Kamala Harris have to lie about Florida's educational standards to cover for their agenda of indoctrinating students and pushing sexual topics onto children. Florida stands in their way and we will continue to expose their agenda and their lies. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 21, 2023

Florida Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz has continued to defend the standards, emphasizing that the “federal government won’t dictate Florida’s education standards.”

This week, DeSantis also agreed to debate longtime critic, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), after continued challenges: