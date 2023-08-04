Devon Archer Confirms Joe Biden Involvement in Burisma Interests

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s best friend in business, confirmed then-Vice President Joe Biden’s involvement in the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma Holdings.

In 2014, Archer and Hunter Biden both joined the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company with legal challenges, as it was under investigation for wrongdoing. In turn, Burisma paid Hunter Biden $83,000 a month to be a board member and provide the Biden brand.

Archer testified Monday that in December 2015, co-founder of Burisma Mykola Zlochevsky and Burisma executive Vadym Pozharski put pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from Washington, DC, regarding the Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma for corruption.

Years later, in 2018, Joe Biden bragged about the firing of Shokin, which he pushed for during an official visit to Ukraine in 2015.

“Joe Biden, of course, was the driving force behind his firing?” Tucker Carlson asked Archer during an interview released Friday.

“Yeah, he was involved in that,” he replied.

“Joe Biden knew that his son was on the board of this company that was being hassled by the prosecutor whose firing he was calling for?” Carlson asked.

“Right,” Archer said.

Carlson questioned what the Burmisa board members thought of Shokin’s firing. “What did you think?” Carlson asked.

“Again, they’ve tried to beat this into my head a million times because it does work on paper as far as the, you know, the logical steps,” Archer said. “But we were told that Shokin had already been taken care of, that he was under control and that this was going to be a whole big problem for Burisma now.”

Archer said the point where the Burisma relationship went sour for the Bidens is when the energy company released a photo and announcement that Hunter Biden joined the board.

“Long story short … they released some picture on the website that Hunter had joined the board,” Archer said. “And that was kind of — that was like the tipping point where Icarus had arrived a little too close to the sun.”

Emails obtained from the National Archives show that Joe Biden approved the official statement in December 2015 about Hunter Biden’s position on Burisma’s board – despite claims he was not involved with the family’s business.

“Burisma released it, didn’t tell us,” Archer said of the announcement. “And, and it was like the most Googled news story in the world for 18 hours. And I was like, this is going to be different.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.