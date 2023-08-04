A recent Gallup poll showed that the majority of Americans view the Biden administration’s ethics more negatively than positively.

Gallup highlighted the results Thursday, which said that just 4 in 10 Americans (42 percent) say top Biden administration officials’ ethical standards are excellent or good, while the majority (55 percent) say they are “not good” or poor.

Specifically, only 8 percent said the administration’s standards were excellent, 34 percent said they were good, 18 percent said they were not good, and 37 percent said they were poor.

A Gallup article said the results could be connected to “IRS whistleblower claims about FBI and Justice Department favoritism toward the president’s son, Hunter Biden, in their investigations of him for federal corruption, as well as tax and gun crimes.”

The poll was conducted July 3-27. The results mirrored Biden’s 40 percent job approval rating in the same poll, Gallup said.

Although Biden had campaigned on restoring “decency” and “fairness,” his administration’s ethical standards rating more than two years in is only slightly higher than the Trump administration’s ratings of 37 percent and 38 percent.

The Biden administration’s rating is also lower than other presidential administrations since Reagan, which ranged from 50 percent to 74 percent.

The results broke down along partisan lines, with 84 percent of Democrats and only 6 percent of Republicans saying the Biden administration’s ethics are excellent or good.

“Cross-party support has been steadily dwindling on this measure from a relatively generous assessment in 1994, partly explaining Biden’s and Trump’s low ratings,” Gallup said.

Gallup said in an article summarizing the results:

Biden started his presidency by signing an executive order on ethics, committing his administration to certain high standards in doing the public’s business and avoiding personal conflicts of interest. Democrats’ high positive ratings of Biden administration ethics indicate the president’s own party members believe he has fulfilled this pledge. Republicans’ extremely low ratings suggest they do not. And while this may be somewhat automatic in today’s politically polarized environment, Republicans’ extraordinarily low confidence in Biden administration ethics could also be connected to IRS whistleblower claims about FBI and Justice Department favoritism toward the president’s son, Hunter Biden, in their investigations of him for federal corruption, as well as tax and gun crimes.

On Wednesday, the Washington Post‘s fact-checker Glenn Kessler gave Biden four Pinocchios for lying about his son Hunter making money in China.

