Seven times before law enforcement found cocaine smuggled into the White House, President Joe Biden promised to restore “integrity” and “decency” to the presidency.

Over the July 4th weekend, officials discovered cocaine stashed in the White House. The Secret Service has yet to reveal its findings of who smuggled the white powdery drug into one of the most secure buildings in the world. And the White House refuses to provide much insight into the growing scandal.

The White House press team refuses to say whether or not the cocaine belonged to Joe or Hunter Biden, citing campaign law. They refuse to say if the White House will provide transparency on who the Secret Service potentially finds responsible for the drug. They also would not say if the White House supports prosecuting the unknown cocaine White House smuggler.

But before the cocaine scandal arose, Joe Biden and his campaign promised seven times to “restore” “integrity” and “decency” back to the White House. Over and over again, Biden promised to restore the “soul of the nation,” while claiming former President Donald Trump was the antithesis of integrity, decency, and transparency:

It’s time we bring integrity back to the White House. pic.twitter.com/KDPLITstKA — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 28, 2020

.@JoeBiden and I are in Phoenix kicking off our bus tour to fight for our democracy and bring integrity back to the White House. Tune in now. https://t.co/sL39Q7HoDP — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 8, 2020

Like Vicky said, we need a president who will restore integrity to the White House. pic.twitter.com/i8k2OwsK7k — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 2, 2020

Joe Biden says impeachment was a "constitutional necessity." "We need to restore the integrity of the presidency, of the office of the presidency … my job is to just go out and make the case why he doesn't deserve to be president." https://t.co/wbXMfAO1ff pic.twitter.com/ByrzMTOiBZ — ABC News (@ABC) December 20, 2019

We need to restore honor and decency to the White House. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 7, 2020

I ran for president for three reasons:

To restore the soul and decency of our country.

To rebuild our economy from the bottom up and the middle out.

And to help unite our country. We’re on the right track—but there’s still work to be done. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 22, 2021

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.