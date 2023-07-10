7 Times Joe Biden Vowed to Restore ‘Integrity’ and ‘Decency’ to White House Before Cocaine Scandal

President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks about lowering health care costs, Friday, July 7, 2023, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
Wendell Husebø

Seven times before law enforcement found cocaine smuggled into the White House, President Joe Biden promised to restore “integrity” and “decency” to the presidency.

Over the July 4th weekend, officials discovered cocaine stashed in the White House. The Secret Service has yet to reveal its findings of who smuggled the white powdery drug into one of the most secure buildings in the world. And the White House refuses to provide much insight into the growing scandal.

RELATED VIDEO — KJP Refuses to Answer If White House Cocaine Belongs to Bidens, Scolds Reporter:

C-SPAN

The White House press team refuses to say whether or not the cocaine belonged to Joe or Hunter Biden, citing campaign law. They refuse to say if the White House will provide transparency on who the Secret Service potentially finds responsible for the drug. They also would not say if the White House supports prosecuting the unknown cocaine White House smuggler.

But before the cocaine scandal arose, Joe Biden and his campaign promised seven times to “restore” “integrity” and “decency” back to the White House. Over and over again, Biden promised to restore the “soul of the nation,” while claiming former President Donald Trump was the antithesis of integrity, decency, and transparency:

1)

2)

3)

4)

5)

6)

7)

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.

