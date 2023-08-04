Poll: Majority of Americans Oppose More Aid for Ukraine

A majority of Americans have increasingly soured on sending more aid to Ukraine to help its protracted conflict with Russia, a poll released Friday has found.

A CNN poll found that 55 percent of American voters believe that Congress should not send more aid to Ukraine, while 45 approve of more funding. Fifty-one percent believe that America has done enough to help Ukraine, while 48 percent say it should do more.

In February 2022, during the early days of the Ukraine conflict, 62 percent believed Americans should do more to help the country.

Fifty-six percent believe that the Ukraine-Russia conflict will threaten national security, although that is down from 72 percent since the February 2022 poll.

CNN found that more Americans are worried about the conflict becoming seemingly endless:

Nearly 8 in 10 are worried about that, including 82% of Democrats, 75% of independents and 73% of Republicans. Nearly two-thirds overall are concerned that the war in Ukraine will lead to increased threats to democracy elsewhere (65%) or lead to Russian attacks elsewhere (64%), and about 6 in 10 are worried it could lead to a broader war in Europe (59%).

The poll found that 45 percent of Americans approve of President Joe Biden’s handling of the Ukraine conflict, and 43 percent approve of how Biden is handling American diplomacy with Russia.

Kelley Vlahos, a senior adviser for the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, contended that the poll does not bode well for Biden.

Vlahos wrote: The poll also doesn’t bode well for Biden’s handling of major foreign policy issues. Some 53 percent disapprove of how he is handling the war in Ukraine; 56 percent disapprove of how he is handling Russia; and 57 percent disapprove of how he is handling the relationship with China.

CNN commissioned SSRS to run the poll, which was conducted between July 1 and 31 through a random sample of 1,279 adults contacted online or by telephone. The margin of error for the survey is ± 3.7 percentage points.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.