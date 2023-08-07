Mike Pence Confronted in New Hampshire: ‘You’re a Sellout’ and ‘Traitor’

Voters recently confronted former Vice President Mike Pence during a campaign stop in New Hampshire, accusing him of being a “sellout.”

According to video posted by ABC’s Kelsey Walsh, a dozen supporters of former President Donald Trump approached Pence and yelled at him, stating that he is a “traitor” and “sellout.”

“Why’d you sell out the people,” one supporter could be heard asking, followed by the question, “Why didn’t you uphold the Constitution” — a likely reference to Pence certifying the 2020 election results.

“I upheld the constitution,” Pence retorted, later yelling, “Read it!”

That day, Pence attended a campaign event at American Legion Post 27 in Londonderry.

Pence has been further criticized for stating during an interview with Fox News that he essentially could have rejected fraudulent votes which “would have resulted in the issue being turned over to the House of Representatives, and literally chaos would have ensued.”

Pence has struggled to break into the top tier of candidates both nationally and at the state level since launching his presidential campaign in June. Last week’s Morning Consult survey, for example, showed former President Donald Trump with a 43-point lead among his challengers and Pence falling to fourth place, with seven percent support.

Further, Pence comes behind both Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy in terms of Trump supporters choosing a second-choice candidate. Just 13 percent of Trump supporters choose Pence as their second-choice candidate, while 16 percent of DeSantis supporters choose Pence as their second-choice candidate.

Trump has since taken aim at his former running mate on social media.

“WOW, it’s finally happened! Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side,” Trump exclaimed, making it clear that he “never” told Pence to put him above the Constitution of the United States.

“I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was ‘too honest.’ He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy,” Trump said, adding, “I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!”

The latest Manhattan Institute primary poll also found Pence dropping to seventh place in the Granite State, with four percent support.

