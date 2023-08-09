House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer’s (R-KY) announcement on Wednesday that the Biden business received $20 million from Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan while President Joe Biden was vice president drew strong reactions from Republicans.

The committee revealed the third tranche after subpoenaing six different banks and receiving thousands of records in response. The committee said its subpoenas were tailored to individuals and companies that engaged in business activities with Biden family members and their business associates.

The committee previously unveiled two tranches of Biden business bank records. Those showed the Biden business received at least $10 million from business schemes in Romania and China. In total, nine Biden family members received payments from the family foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

“During Joe Biden’s vice presidency, Hunter Biden sold him as ‘the brand’ to reap millions from oligarchs in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine,” Comer said in a press release. “It appears no real services were provided other than access to the Biden network, including Joe Biden himself.”

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) questioned how Democrats continue to defend Joe Biden with continual evidence dripping out against the president:

How do Democrats continue to defend this guy? https://t.co/0LkdxMu6oR — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 9, 2023

Former Deputy Assistant to former President Donald Trump Sebastian Gorka posted on Twitter, “Tell Kevin,” perhaps referencing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s threats of opening an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden:

Tell Kevin https://t.co/x7Vt4h3hhO — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) August 9, 2023

Rep. Russell Fry (R-SC) praised Comer for obtaining the Biden family business bank records:

Steve Guest, a Republican communications savant, dubbed the payments to the Biden business “bribes,” a word an FBI informant used to convey a $5-million payment to Joe Biden from a Ukrainian oligarch:

More Biden BRIBE money from Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan! https://t.co/b9eEdync9L — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 9, 2023

Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) said the $20 million included cash, diamonds, and cars to “sell out America”:

🚨We now have bank records showing the Biden Family received $20 MILLION from China, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan & Romania. The Bidens were paid in CASH, DIAMONDS & SPORTS CARS to sell out America, including while Biden was VP. https://t.co/kjy7ZEkbEh — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) August 9, 2023

Alex Bruesewitz, CEO of XStrategies, LLC and an ally of former President Donald Trump, said the payments are justification to impeach Joe Biden:

The most corrupt family to ever occupy the White House! Impeach! https://t.co/yhMo6zJOL5 — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) August 9, 2023

Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) said the revelation is irrefutable evidence that the White House refuses to acknowledge:

More proof that exposes the extent of the Biden family's corruption.@GOPoversight continues to deliver irrefutable evidence and yet there is still NO WORD from this administration. https://t.co/PfI14JojnC — Representative Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) August 9, 2023

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) quoted a story from Just the News about the revelation that ties the payments to Joe Biden:

“Firms tied to the Biden family collected more than $20 million from foreign sources, including big payments from controversial oligarchs who afterwards had private dinners with Joe Biden as vice president…” Read the full story: https://t.co/FZy3xNT9Oc — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 9, 2023

Stephen Miller, senior adviser to Donald Trump and founder of America First Legal, dubbed the Biden family as the “Crime Family”:

In July, Comer said the Biden family business caused six banks to flag more than 170 “large” amounts of money in Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) to the U.S. Treasury for review, 20 more than previously known. According to a 2020 Senate report, SARs “often contain evidence of potential criminal activities, such as money laundering and fraud.”

Comer believes the Biden family opened more than 20 shell companies to hide payments and launder money. “When you set up a bunch of shell companies for the sole purpose to launder money, that is called racketeering,” he stated.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.