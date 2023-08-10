Christian evangelist Franklin Graham is calling for prayer for those affected by the devastating wildfires in Hawaii, which have already claimed the lives of dozens of people.

“The Island of Maui has been engulfed in deadly wildfires — 36 people have already been confirmed dead. The historic town of Lahaina burned to the ground. Thousands have evacuated,” Graham said, laying out the devastating state of affairs.

“Pray for residents, first responders, & leadership in the wake of this disaster. We are working with local officials & churches to assess how @SamaritansPurse Disaster Relief & @BGEA Rapid Response Chaplains can help,” he added.

The Island of Maui has been engulfed in deadly wildfires—36 people have already been confirmed dead. The historic town of Lahaina burned to the ground. Thousands have evacuated. Pray for residents, first responders, & leadership in the wake of this disaster. We are working with… — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 10, 2023

The wildfires, which rapidly took hold, have claimed the lives of at least 36 people, and according to Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI), “the number of dead continues to rise.”

WATCH — Hurricane-Fueled Wildfires Engulf Maui, Hawaii, Forcing Evacuations:

The town of Lahaina, on Hawaii’s island of Maui, has seen some of the worst devastation, as the fire essentially reduced the coastal city to ruins. Images are continuing to surface across social medial showcasing the devastation, as some describe the aftermath as akin to a “war zone.”

Passenger captures devastating scenes from the wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/7C2XqexNE0 — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) August 10, 2023

Lahaina Maui looks like a war zone. pic.twitter.com/thAuMgmRgy — Derek Broes (@WillingWitness) August 10, 2023

Before and after photographs of the fire damage in Lahaina, Maui. Absolutely devastating. pic.twitter.com/rYfLYN2bAg — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 10, 2023

At least 36 people have been killed since fires began in Maui. It's feared that fire has consumed much of Lahaina Town's historic Front Street, home to restaurants, bars, stores and what is believed to be the United States’ largest #banyantree. #lahainafire #MauiFires #maui… pic.twitter.com/EdIpzBzHT7 — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) August 10, 2023

According to reports, Maui’s hospital system is overloaded with victims of the fires — from burn victims to those affected by smoke inhalation.

WATCH — Aerial Footage, Before & After Pictures Show Devastating Fire

President Biden on Thursday declared that a “major disaster exists in the State of Hawaii and ordered Federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires beginning on August 8, 2023, and continuing,” according to an announcement from the White House.

Schatz thanked Biden for his swift action on the matter.

“Recovering from these devastating fires will take significant time and resources, and we need all the federal support we can get,” he said in a statement, thanking the Biden administration for “moving fast to approve this disaster declaration.”

“It will unlock federal resources and help our state and county governments respond to and recover from these fires and help the people of Maui and Hawai’i Island,” the senator added.

Welcome news for Maui and Hawaii islands. Thanks to ⁦@POTUS⁩ and his team for working with all of us to help. https://t.co/SKVoAuxAaz — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) August 10, 2023

NEW: @brianschatz statement on approval of presidential disaster declaration pic.twitter.com/HsWuEdQ9oe — Mike Inacay (@MikeInacay) August 10, 2023

RELATED VIDEO — Hawaii Rescue & Firefighters’ Effort! Choppers Work to Put Out Hawaii Blaze: