Dozens Dead, Lahaina ‘Burned to the Ground’: Franklin Graham Urges Prayer for Those Affected by Hawaii Wildfires

TURLOCK, CA - MAY 29: Rev. Franklin Graham speaks during Franklin Graham's "Decision America" California tour at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds on May 29, 2018 in Turlock, California. Rev. Franklin Graham is touring California for the weeks leading up to the California primary election on June 5th with a message …
Alan Dickar via AP, Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Christian evangelist Franklin Graham is calling for prayer for those affected by the devastating wildfires in Hawaii, which have already claimed the lives of dozens of people.

“The Island of Maui has been engulfed in deadly wildfires — 36 people have already been confirmed dead. The historic town of Lahaina burned to the ground. Thousands have evacuated,” Graham said, laying out the devastating state of affairs.

“Pray for residents, first responders, & leadership in the wake of this disaster. We are working with local officials & churches to assess how @SamaritansPurse Disaster Relief & @BGEA Rapid Response Chaplains can help,” he added.

The wildfires, which rapidly took hold, have claimed the lives of at least 36 people, and according to Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI), “the number of dead continues to rise.”

WATCH — Hurricane-Fueled Wildfires Engulf Maui, Hawaii, Forcing Evacuations:

The town of Lahaina, on Hawaii’s island of Maui, has seen some of the worst devastation, as the fire essentially reduced the coastal city to ruins. Images are continuing to surface across social medial showcasing the devastation, as some describe the aftermath as akin to a “war zone.”

According to reports, Maui’s hospital system is overloaded with victims of the fires — from burn victims to those affected by smoke inhalation.

WATCH —  Aerial Footage, Before & After Pictures Show Devastating Fire

President Biden on Thursday declared that a “major disaster exists in the State of Hawaii and ordered Federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires beginning on August 8, 2023, and continuing,” according to an announcement from the White House.

Schatz thanked Biden for his swift action on the matter.

“Recovering from these devastating fires will take significant time and resources, and we need all the federal support we can get,” he said in a statement, thanking the Biden administration for “moving fast to approve this disaster declaration.”

“It will unlock federal resources and help our state and county governments respond to and recover from these fires and help the people of Maui and Hawai’i Island,” the senator added.

RELATED VIDEO — Hawaii Rescue & Firefighters’ Effort! Choppers Work to Put Out Hawaii Blaze:

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.