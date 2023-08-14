Former Arkansas governor and current Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson responded to the fourth indictment against former President Donald Trump in Georgia on Monday night.

In a statement released from the Asa for America campaign, the former Arkansas governor made no determination on the indictment while saying that he had used such charges to prosecute “terrorist organizations” in the past.

“This is another day of challenge for our democracy with the indictment handed down by the grand jury in Georgia. As a former federal prosecutor, I have personally pursued racketeering charges in federal court against terrorist organizations, and I understand the difficulty of a multi-defendant indictment and how slow the case will proceed in state court,” he said.

The former governor then said that he expects the voters to determine Donald Trump’s future, adding that he believes the former president’s past actions disqualify him from serving in the presidency.

“Regardless of the specifics of the Georgia indictment, I expect the voters will make the ultimate decision on the future of our democracy,” he said. “Over a year ago, I said that Donald Trump’s actions disqualified him from ever serving as President again. Those words are more true today than ever before. I will have additional comments after I review the details of the indictment.”

Read my statement on the fourth indictment of #DonaldTrump. Donald Trump has disqualified himself from ever holding our nation’s highest office again. I’m ready to take the case to him on the debate stage. Help me qualify here: https://t.co/0t63rhb8WJ pic.twitter.com/id3lBljEHe — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) August 15, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, the 41-count indictment “charges former President Donald Trump, his lawyers, and his campaign aides with multiple crimes for a nationwide challenge to the 2020 vote.”

“The indictment was released close to midnight on Monday after a rushed grand jury process that took just one day to consider a complicated set of allegations involving 19 defendants, including the president, across a wide array of states and jurisdictions,” Joel Pollak wrote.

“The indictment does not fundamentally concern actions taken in Georgia, but describes words spoken and actions taken by the Trump campaign in a variety of other states in their efforts to cast doubt on the controversial 2020 presidential election,” he added.

