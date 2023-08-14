A Congolese national who crossed the United States-Mexico border is the second migrant in Erie County, New York, to be accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room, prompting local officials to demand New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) stop sending migrants to the region.

Kindu Jeancy, a 22-year-old migrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has been arrested and charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse, a felony, and one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a misdemeanor.

According to Erie County prosecutors, Jeancy is among a number of male migrants bused to the town of Cheektowaga from New York City. Jeancy, prosecutors allege, sexually assaulted a woman in a hotel room, holding her onto a couch, holding her arms down, and forcing himself on top of her so she was unable to leave.

The victim, police said, is a 27-year-old woman working for Platinum Community Care, which is one of a handful of firms tasked with aiding migrants arriving in Erie County.

Jeancy is being held without bail and faces a maximum of seven years in prison.

During a press conference over the weekend, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz (D) and Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould suggested that DocGo, the medical company that was awarded a $400 million contract by Adams to bus migrants of New York City, attempted to obstruct the investigation into the sexual assault case.

As a result, Poloncarz said Adams ought to halt the busing of border crossers and illegal aliens to Erie County. Poloncarz previously attacked opponents of Adams’ migrant busing operation.

The case is the second to arise in Erie County. As Breitbart News reported last week, Jesus D. Guzman Bermudez, a 26-year-old border crosser from Venezuela, was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in the same hotel in front of a three-year-old toddler.

