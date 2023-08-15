Residents of Franklin, Tennessee, which sits south of Nashville, remain rattled after an illegal alien has been accused of raping multiple unconscious boys and filming the assaults.

Camilo Hurtado Campos, a 63-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and charged in June for allegedly drugging and sexually abusing at least ten young boys from 9 to 17-years-old.

According to prosecutors, Campos’s cellphone contained “several videos” of himself raping these boys while they were unconscious.

Residents who spoke to The Tennessean said their community was “in shock” when the accusations came to light, considering Campos’s last known address was across from a soccer field and surrounded by schools, where he is alleged to have lured boys.

“I was in shock. My girls grew up in this complex, and then my heart broke thinking were any of these babies affected that are now older?” 50-year-old Victoria Kemp said. Kemp lives in a nearby apartment complex to where Campos resided.

Donna Ladd, a retired resident who also lived near Campos, said she has never been afraid to live in Franklin until she heard details about the case.

“I wasn’t afraid over here before but being that close? I’m afraid now,” Ladd told The Tennessean.

Likewise, officials at the Franklin Special School District said they are “heartbroken for the families who are affected by the suspect’s alleged criminal acts” and offered to assist police in their investigation in any way.

Franklin police have said Campos has a long arrest record and has been living illegally in the United States for at least 20 years. In 2006, 2015, and 2016, Campos was arrested for driving without a license.

Campos was arrested after he left his phone at a local pizza parlor on June 22. Employees went through the phone to find information about the owner and said they found videos and photos of child sexual abuse, prompting them to call the police.

Three of the 10 victims in the recorded sexual abuse were initially identified by police. Since then, five boys have come forward to accuse Campos of drugging and raping them as well. The abuse likely dates back many years.

Campos remains in police custody in Franklin.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.