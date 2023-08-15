Former President Donald Trump on Monday released a video statement expressing his sympathies for the people of Maui in the aftermath of wildfires that have killed at least 99 people, with the death toll expected to rise.

“I would express my sympathy and warmest regards to the people of Hawaii, and specifically all of those who have been so gravely and irreparably hurt by the tragedy of the wildfires in Maui, something the likes of which have seldom been seen anywhere at any time,” he said.

He also slammed President Joe Biden for smiling and saying he had “no comment” when asked by a reporter about the rising death toll from the fires, calling it “absolutely horrible and unacceptable.”

“When asked about it today, as he was getting into a car, perhaps coming home from the beach, where he has been spending a great deal of time, crooked Joe Biden, the most incompetent president in the history of our country, with a laugh and a smile said he had no comment on the death and the tragedy,” he said, adding:

To say no comment is oftentimes fine but to be smiling when you say it, especially against such a tragedy as this is absolutely horrible and unacceptable. It is a disgraceful thing that Joe Biden refuses to help or comment on the tragedy in Maui, just as he refused to help or comment on the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, for a very very long time.

Trump said he hoped everyone would be able to “pull together so that a horrible situation does not get even worse.”

“To the families affected, I give you my love and sympathy. Nothing can ever replace your loved ones. But you will always have the memories and will feel their great love surrounding and embracing you. Together we will continue to carry their legacy forward and I love you all very much,” he said.

