Chicago, Illinois, Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) is considering a plan in which the city would bus border crossers and illegal aliens to surrounding suburbs.

According to the Center Square, Johnson said he is working with Cook County officials as well as other officials from various counties to coordinate a plan that would send hundreds — potentially thousands — of border crossers and illegal aliens out of Chicago, a proud sanctuary city. Johnson said:

We’ve had conversations with mayors across not just Cook County but the surrounding counties, and we have had tremendous feedback. We see some real support on the horizon … looking forward in the days to come that these collaborative efforts that we have been organizing will begin to see some dynamic come to fruition.

“Here’s what I am committed to doing, honoring the law of being a sanctuary city and building systems of care that provide a pathway with dignity for individuals who are seeking refuge here in the city of Chicago,” he continued.

The plan would likely mimic what New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) has done, where thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens have been bused to upstate New York, often without any coordination with local officials.

Most recently, as Breitbart News reported, Chicago officials have refused to disclose a full accounting of more than $120 million that has been allocated to border crossers and illegal aliens arriving in the city.

Many of those tax dollars are estimated to have ended up in the hands of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) contracted by Chicago officials to facilitate housing and other social services for border crossers and illegal aliens.

