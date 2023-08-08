Report: Chicago Officials Refuse to Disclose Millions Spent on Migrants

Chicago, Illinois, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) administration is refusing to disclose how many millions in taxpayer dollars have been spent on border crossers and illegal aliens.

According to CBS News, Chicago officials have denied a public records request for a full accounting of more than $120 million that was allocated to migrants arriving in the city. The report accuses officials of hiding which non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and companies have benefitted from the millions.

CBS News reports:

City of Chicago officials have failed to turn over records detailing how they spent more than $100 million to care for new migrants arriving here. The Chicago Office of Budget & Management denied CBS 2’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for spending records. The city also ignored requests from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. [Emphasis added] … At an April City Council hearing, Adl. Ariel Reboyras (30th) testified, “One of the estimates I’m seeing is we average about $7,000 a month for each migrant seeking asylum.” [Emphasis added] CBS 2 has been trying to get what should be public spending records from the city to see what companies and organizations are being paid and how much they are getting paid for various services. Is each new arrival really getting $7,000 worth of care every month? [Emphasis added]

Since the summer of last year, close to 12,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in Chicago with many ending up in police stations and a secretive shelter network run by the city.

An extensive investigation by the Chicago Tribune revealed that the city’s 12 shelters for migrants are “shrouded in mystery and quietness” with members of the public denied access to view the shelters.

In June, Johnson cheered as the Chicago City Council ignored objections from residents over a plan to throw $51 million at the migrant shelter operation. Native Chicagoans, for months, have said the city is singularly focused on aiding border crossers and illegal aliens as their communities remain underfunded and largely abandoned.

