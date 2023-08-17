Karen Bass Launches Task Force to Fight Retail Theft; Newsom Triples Highway Patrol in L.A.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass launched a new task force Thursday to fight mass looting and retail theft in the region, and Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he would triple the number of California Highway Patrol officers in the city to assist the effort.

Bass announced the task force at a press conference Thursday morning, days after a mass looting event in the Westfield Topanga mall made national news.

There have been several such events in the last few years, thought to be connected to organized crime.

The mayor elaborated in a press release:

“What we’ve seen over just the past week in the City of Los Angeles and in surrounding regions is unacceptable, which is why today we are here announcing action,” said Mayor Karen Bass. “These are not victimless crimes – especially in the case where Angelenos were attacked – through force or fear – as they did their jobs or ran errands. No Angeleno should feel like it’s unsafe to go shopping and no Angelenos should feel like it’s unsafe to open a business in Los Angeles or Los Angeles County. This task force will aggressively investigate these incidents and hold individuals that are responsible for these crimes fully accountable.”

Newsom announced that he would triple the number of California Highway Patrol officers in the city to assist Bass’s task force.

His office added a boast: “Under Governor Newsom’s leadership, public safety funding is at an all-time high in California.”

