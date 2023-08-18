Most White House aides were reportedly unaware that Hunter Biden lived with his father at the White House for two weeks before his mid-July court appearance.

The Justice Department announced its now-defunct plea agreement with Hunter Biden on June 20. One day later, Hunter Biden showed up at the White House for a two-week stay that encompassed July 4.

“Most [aides] were unaware that he and his family were staying in the White House for two weeks this summer,” the Washington Post reported:

The plea agreement was made public on June 20. One day later, the president and first lady welcomed houseguests from California to the White House: Hunter Biden, along with his wife and young son. They stayed for the next two weeks, according to two people familiar with the arrangement — a visit that included Hunter’s controversial appearance at a state dinner honoring the Indian prime minister, two getaways to the presidential retreat at Camp David and an Independence Day celebration.

The two-week stay encompassed the July 4 weekend, when cocaine was found in the White House, the New York Post reported. The Secret Service’s investigation into the incident reported no suspects.

Hunter Biden allegedly left the White House on July 5 and later attended his plea deal hearing. During the hearing, the plea deal broke down upon scrutiny from the judge.

The agreement afforded Hunter Biden the ability to plead guilty for not paying taxes on over $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018, receiving probation rather than jail time. In addition, Attorney David Weiss devised a separate diversion agreement that gave Hunter Biden immunity from potential future charges, including a provision to essentially wipe a felony gun violation from his record.

After the plea deal collapsed, Hunter Biden did not immediately return to the White House. Instead, he was photographed at his lawyer’s house in California. The Daily Mail reported:

Hunter Biden visited his “sugar brother” Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris – who was photographed appearing to smoke from a bong. The First Son took a trip from his Malibu pad to the Pacific Palisades on Thursday to visit his attorney, after agreeing to plead guilty to federal tax crimes last month. While Hunter was at the house, Morris was snapped on a balcony in plain view of the public street appearing to huff from a white bong, in photos exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com.

Hunter Biden admitted to an excessive drug habit in the past.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.