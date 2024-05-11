Marlow: Dem Push to Loosen Pot Rules Is a Pander to Banks, Probably to Help Donors

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and New York Times bestselling Breaking Biden author Alex Marlow argued that the push by Democrats to reclassify marijuana as a lesser offense is likely an attempt to help donors who have not yet been able to capitalize on marijuana legalization in certain states “cash in” because reclassification would open the industry up and would benefit the banks.

Marlow said that while the reclassification push might be an attempt to win over a part of the youth vote, “I think this is a pander to other groups. We’re talking big pot, big marijuana, the banks want this to happen, because if he reclassifies marijuana as a lesser offense, then this opens up that entire industry. I bet a lot of his donors are heavily invested in pot, which — I’m out here in California, it’s flatlined, Laura, it’s not a huge industry here. It’s a big pain in the butt, it competes with the illegal pot. It is a real pain to have that industry. I think that a lot of those donors want to cash in. They have not cashed in yet.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett