Bruni: Worldview That Helps Erase October 7 Is Part of the Curricula of ‘a Lot of’ Schools 

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Duke Professor and New York Times Contributing Opinion Writer Frank Bruni stated that the simplistic paradigm about oppression that is causing people to oppose Israel is in the “curricula in a lot of secondary schools, probably the kind of secondary school that a lot of Ivy League students have been to” and in the curricula of many elite colleges.

Bruni stated that the criticism of Israel is partially due to a “paradigm that people like to apply to every situation: If you have more power, you’re probably in the wrong, and if you have less, you’re probably in the right. If you have more affluence, you’re probably in the wrong, and if you have less, you’re probably in the right.”

Host Bill Maher then cut in to say, “And skin tone.” Which Bruni agreed with.

Bruni added that the application of this paradigm to the Israel-Hamas conflict has erased the atrocities of October 7.

Later in the segment, Maher read a segment from a UCLA student about being oppressed and asked, “Who raises a child to feel this way about the country right now?”

Bruni responded, “The question isn’t just who raises them to feel this way, it’s who educates them to feel this way. If you look at curricula in a lot of secondary schools, probably the kind of secondary school that a lot of Ivy League students have been to, if you look at the curricula at a lot of elite schools, and I teach at one of them, there is the paradigm I spoke of before. There are all of these buzzwords, and that’s what produces this, in part.”

