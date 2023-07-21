Report: Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Seen Smoking Bong During Client’s Visit

Kevin Morris, who represents Hunter Biden, was photographed by the UK Daily Mail apparently smoking a substance from a water “bong” from the balcony of his Los Angeles, California, home during his client’s visit.

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden's lawyer Kevin Morris is seen smoking a BONG on the balcony of his LA home while clearly visible from the road during a visit from the president's son https://t.co/o3EC31f208 pic.twitter.com/fC8HwkFVvS — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 21, 2023

The Daily Mail reported:

Hunter Biden visited his ‘sugar brother’ Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris – who was photographed appearing to smoke from a bong. The First Son took a trip from his Malibu pad to the Pacific Palisades on Thursday to visit his attorney, after agreeing to plead guilty to federal tax crimes last month. While Hunter was at the house, Morris was snapped on a balcony in plain view of the public street appearing to huff from a white bong, in photos exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com.

The photos suggest that the home is in the seaside neighborhood of Castellamare, which has spectacular views.

Hunter Biden has admitted an excessive drug habit in the past.

The alleged “bong” event took place the same day that Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed an FBI FD-1023 form in which a source alleged that Hunter and Joe Biden took money from Burisma, an allegedly corrupt Ukrainian energy firm. The funds were allegedly transferred through a series of shell companies. The allegations in the form have not been verified.

Morris, as Breitbart News reported earlier this week, has emerged as a central player in the dramas around Hunter Biden, including paying his back taxes:

Morris is a legal heavyweight with tentacles in nearly every aspect of Hunter Biden’s professional life. … In 2022, news reports surfaced that Hunter Biden retained Morris to oversee his public relations and media strategies. In turn, Morris reportedly paid Hunter’s over two-million-dollar IRS tax delinquency and bankrolled his $30,000-a-month apartment in Malibu, California. … The entertainment lawyer is at the center of Hunter Biden’s new-found career of painting modern art, an occupation connected to the art market known for corruption.

… Morris is a major figure in the ever-thickening Hunter Biden investigations. Last week, Breitbart News exclusively reported that Morris controls Skaneateles LLC with a ten percent stake in BHR Partners, a Chinese state-backed investment fund founded just days after Hunter and President Joe Biden visited China in 2013.

Recreational marijuana is legal in California, though the Daily Mail did not confirm the substance smoked.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.