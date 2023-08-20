‘Defund the Police’ Fans AOC and Squad Pals Blew $1.2M in Campaign Cash on Security

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) plus seven of her radical leftist “squad” pals blew more than $1.2 million in campaign funds on private security since assuming office, records show, even as they espoused their anti-cop ethos to the world.

Federal Election Commission (FEC) records first revealed by the New York Post show Cori Bush (D-Missouri), who has reported spending more than $730,000 on private security – including $75,000 she funneled to her own husband – leading the way alongside Ocasio-Cortez, whose $272,000-plus tab includes security upgrades at her district offices.

Bush’s campaign spending on security predates her 2021 arrival in the House of Representatives. Since she first ran for Congress in 2019, she’s paid $736,748 for security services, records show.

Among those to benefit from her security largesse were her husband, as Breitbart News reported.

The cash splash did not end there.

Other benefactors included St. Louis-based Peace Security, a pro-gun, right-wing private security firm that racked up $380,947 despite reportedly promoting the Second Amendment — in sharp contrast to Democratic socialist Bush’s anti-gun campaign messaging, the NY Post report sets out.

Her campaign also paid U.S. Army veteran Cortney Merrits, who Bush married in February, $75,000 to provide private security work for the congresswoman, as Breitbart News reported.

The NY Post collated list shows Ocasio-Cortez is second among squad members in campaign security spending, parting with $272,914.67 since taking office in 2019.

FLASHBACK: Conflicting Virtue Signals as AOC Pretends She’s Handcuffed… Until She Raises a Fist

Douglas Blair / The Daily Signal

Her expenses include nearly $2,000 for security system installations at her Queens and Bronx district offices, another $20,000 on “internet” or “digital” security, $4,263 for office security equipment and $521 for what she noted in FEC records as “security barriers.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) ranked third, spending $125,683.75 on security services since taking office in 2019.

Like all members of Congress, the “squad” separately receives a taxpayer-funded security detail provided by the U.S. Capitol Police.

The Democrat Defund the Police Movement is a colossal electoral disaster for the Democrat Party. https://t.co/sCQj7kWwPd — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 11, 2021

Zach Smith, a legal fellow at the Conservative group Heritage Foundation, told the outlet the security spending was “incredibly hypocritical” considering squad members “have been at the forefront of the defund the police movement,” which he alleged spurred crime increases in their own districts and nationwide.

“Cori Bush, AOC, all the members of the squad — they and their families deserve to be safe and secure in their homes and communities — but so does everyone else,” said Smith, who co-authored Rogue Prosecutors, a book outlining how billionaire George Soros’ “progressive prosecutor” movement empowers criminals.

WHERE DID THE MONEY GO? AOC “SQUAD” SECURITY OUTLAY

1-Cori Bush D-Missouri (2021-present): $736,748

2-Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez D-NY (2019-present): $272,914

3- Ilhan Omar D-Minnesota (2019-present): $125,683

4- Ayanna Pressley D-Mass. (2019-present): $64,763

5 – Rashida Tlaib D-Mich. (2019-present): $20,480

6- Jamaal Bowman D-NY (2021-present): $7,872

7- Greg Casar D-Texas (Jan. 2023-present): $1,570

8: Summer Lee D-Pa. (Jan. 2023-present): None

TOTAL: $1.23 million

Source: Federal Election Commission via NY Post