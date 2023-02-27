“Such a transaction is permissible under the House Rules only if the campaign does not pay more than fair market value in the transaction,” the House Ethics rule pamphlet says.

The rule also stipulates campaign finances cannot “enhance a Member’s lifestyle” or go to “pay a Member’s personal obligations.”

“Members have wide discretion in determining what constitutes a bona fide campaign or political purpose to which campaign funds and resources may be devoted, but Members have no discretion whatsoever to convert campaign funds to personal use,” it adds.

As Breitbart News reported , Cori Bush was at the center of controversy last year upon revelations she paid up to $500,000 on private security, despite her hard line Defund the Police stance.

Rep. Cori Bush admits spending $70,000.00 for private security, yet still says "defund the police." https://t.co/7dcPv64HRh — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 6, 2021

“The thing about defund the police is we have to tell the entire narrative. People hear ‘defund the police.’ But you know what they’ll say? Say ‘reallocate,’ say ‘divest,’ say ‘move.’ But it’s still the same thing,” she told Good Morning America.

“We can’t get caught up on the words. People spend more time focusing on the word ‘defund’ than they spend on caring and addressing the problem of police in this country,” she added.