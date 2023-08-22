Secret Service Arrests Chicago Woman for Alleged Threats to Shoot Donald and Barron Trump

A Chicago-area woman was arrested by Federal agents Monday on a complaint accusing her of sending email threats to shoot former President Donald Trump and his youngest son Barron, according to federal prosecutors and a criminal complaint.

AP reports Tracy Marie Fiorenza, 41, was taken into custody on a charge of transmitting threats to kill or injure, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago.

The case was filed earlier this month in U.S. District Court in southern Florida.

“I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity I get!,” Fiorenza allegedly said in a May 21 email to the head of an educational institution in the Palm Beach, Florida, area, according to an affidavit accompanying the complaint.

Donald Trump’s primary residence is in Palm Beach.

Fiorenza allegedly wrote a similar email on June 5, saying she would “slam a bullet” into Barron Trump “with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!,” according to the affidavit submitted by a U.S. Secret Service agent.