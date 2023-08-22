Secret Service Arrests Chicago Woman for Alleged Threats to Shoot Donald and Barron Trump

A Chicago-area woman was arrested by Federal agents Monday on a complaint accusing her of sending email threats to shoot former President Donald Trump and his youngest son Barron, according to federal prosecutors and a criminal complaint.
AP reports Tracy Marie Fiorenza, 41, was taken into custody on a charge of transmitting threats to kill or injure, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago.
The case was filed earlier this month in U.S. District Court in southern Florida.
“I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity I get!,” Fiorenza allegedly said in a May 21 email to the head of an educational institution in the Palm Beach, Florida, area, according to an affidavit accompanying the complaint.
Donald Trump’s primary residence is in Palm Beach.
The accused Tracy Marie Fiorenza has been taken into custody (Instagram)
Fiorenza allegedly wrote a similar email on June 5, saying she would “slam a bullet” into Barron Trump “with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!,” according to the affidavit submitted by a U.S. Secret Service agent.
Neither the headmaster nor the school where the emails were allegedly sent was named in the charging documents.
CBS News Chicago reported Fiorenza made an initial appearance Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Chicago. A judge said she must go to the district court in Florida to answer the charges.
The judge will decide at a Wednesday hearing how she will be transferred.
Agents interviewed Fiorenza at the agency’s Chicago field on June 14 — during which she was shown copies of the emails with the threats to shoot Donald Trump, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit says Fiorenza lives in Plainfield, Illinois, a southwest Chicago suburb.
File/Barron Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House on August 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
The CBS News Chicago report alleges a Facebook page linked to Fiorenza, and still viewable by the public on Monday, includes several anti-Trump posts, including an image of a Trump effigy being hanged from a tree, and references to pedophile rings and the Illuminati.
On her Facebook page, Fiorenza claims to be a former social studies teacher at Chicago Public Schools. CPS confirmed to the outlet she was a district employee from Sept. 22, 2019, until she was fired on Aug. 30, 2020. CPS would not confirm she was a teacher.
This is not the first time the former president has faced public threats against his life.
As Breitbart News reported, according to research from the social media analytics company Dataminr, over 12,000 tweets called for his assassination in the days straight after he took office on January 20th, 2017.
