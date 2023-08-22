Exclusive — Republican Whip Tom Emmer: Biden Blunders in Maui as ‘Predictable as a Snowy Minnesota Winter’

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement on Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s latest blunder in Maui as the island reels from the devastating fire is as “predictable as a snowy Minnesota winter.”

“Joe Biden blundering in times of crisis is as predictable as a snowy Minnesota winter: it’s inevitable,” Emmer explained to Breitbart News. “If his presidency has taught us anything, it’s to not hold your breath for competent leadership from this White House.”

Emmer spoke to Breitbart News as over 100 Americans have died in the deadly fires in Maui, over 800 remain missing, and Biden has continued to bungle the response to the disaster.

Breitbart News’s John Nolte cataloged a few of Biden’s blunders:

Biden spent time at the beach at his home in Delaware

Biden said “No Comment” while on vacation

Biden refused to visit Maui for two weeks

Maui resident blasted Biden’s lack of response of response

Biden used Maui to tell “unintelligible jokes” about “hot ground”

Biden offered devastated Maui households $700 each

Biden used the Maui tragedy to lie about nearly losing his home and wife

WATCH: Biden Talking About House Fire During Speech in Maui Biden Appears to Doze Off During Ceremony Honoring Maui Victims

Biden seemed bored at the ceremony honoring Maui victims

“To make a long story short, I almost lost my wife, my ‘67 Corvette, and my cat. But all kidding aside, I watched the firefighters, the way they responded…And they ran into flames to save my wife and save my family. Not a joke,” Biden said when traveling to Maui.

As Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong noted, an Associated Press article noted that the fire was “small” and was “contained to the kitchen.” It was under control in 20 minutes, according to the fire company chief.”

Age is no excuse. If ice cream was served at this event or if he was watching Golden Girls, you can bet he’d be plenty alert. The man doesn’t give a damn. Nothing happening at this sacred event or in Maui interests him,” Nolte remarked.

