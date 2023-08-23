Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) slammed Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for sounding like “Chat GPT” on stage at the first 2024 GOP primary debate.

During his opening statement, Vivek Ramaswamy joked, “So first, let me just address a question that is on everybody’s mind at home tonight. Who the heck is this skinny guy with a funny last name and what the heck is he doing in the middle of this debate stage?”

Ramaswamy went on to say he is the “only person on the stage who isn’t bought and paid for,” which allows him to state that “the climate change agenda is a hoax.”

Christie criticized Ramaswamy for quoting former President Barack Obama and sounding like “Chat GPT.”

“Hold on, I had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like Chat GPT standing up here,” Christie said of Ramaswamy. “The last person in one of these debates, Bret. who stood in the middle of the stage and said, ‘what’s a skinny guy with an odd last name doing up here’ was Barack Obama and I’m afraid we’re dealing with the same type of amateur standing on stage tonight.”

