Fox News Asks GOP Candidates About Climate Change, Abortion Before Crime, Immigration, China

Fox News Republican presidential primary debate moderators Bret Baier and Martha McCallum asked GOP hopefuls about climate change and abortion rights ahead of likely voters’ top concerns being crime, immigration, and the threat of China.

“Do you believe that human behavior is causing climate change?” McCallum asked the candidates.

Then, as Fox News came back from a commercial break, McCallum asked candidates: “What do you say to your party and to your state, which today confirmed a six-week abortion law as well, especially the impact on women, suburban voters in this country?”

The two questions came even as likely Republican voters have most recently listed stopping illegal immigration, reducing crime, and lowering inflation as their top issues going into the 2024 presidential primary.

Specifically, the latest CBS News poll of likely Republican voters found that 86 percent said lowering inflation was their top issue. Meanwhile, 83 percent said cutting crime and 81 percent said stopping illegal immigration were their top issues.

Likewise, likely Republican voters have repeatedly said that China’s growing dominance over the United States, economically, is a serious threat to the nation.

