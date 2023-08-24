DeSantis Pressed on Appearing at Field of Dreams as Trump Arrested

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was pressed over his appearance at Iowa’s Field of Dreams on Thursday as former President Donald Trump was being arrested by Fulton County, Georgia, officials.

DeSantis, who is down by as many as 40 points against Trump, held an event at Iowa’s Field of Dreams at the same time Trump turned himself in to Fulton County officials. DeSantis played catch with his children and other children during the event.

“What do you think about the split screen of you here in the field of dreams and former President Trump being arrested in Georgia?” CBS News’s Aaron Navarro asked the Republican presidential hopeful.

DeSantis offered no comment about Trump’s arrest, instead stating he is “glad” he is in Iowa.

“Well, I’m glad I’m at the Field of Dreams. I’m happy to be here,” DeSantis responded.

Asked Gov. DeSantis about the split screen of him being at the Field of Dreams in Iowa, and former President Trump getting arrested in Georgia. DESANTIS: "Well I’m glad I’m at the Field of Dreams. I’m happy to be here." pic.twitter.com/FHmzFMQtno — aaron navarro (@aaronlarnavarro) August 25, 2023

The Field of Dreams became a popular campaign stop due to Kevin Coster’s 1989 film that bares the same name, but it is “not known for producing presidents,” as the San Diego Union Tribune reported.

According to the outlet:

During the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucus campaign, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders played softball at the field. During the 2016 Republican campaign, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz visited, like former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum did during the 2012 GOP campaign. Four years earlier, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson paid homage to the monument to rural life and America’s pastime. The closest any visitor has come to the White House: Democrat John Kerry, donning a Boston Red Sox cap, celebrated July 4th weekend with a visit in 2004 en route to the Democratic National Convention in Boston.

Trump surrendered himself into custody and was booked by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on charges stemming from District Attorney Fani Willis’s indictment. He and 18 others were indicted in a 98-page, 41-count indictment handed down by a Fulton County grand jury last week.

During Wednesday night’s GOP primary debate, DeSantis was hesitant to say if he would support Trump as the nominee if he was convicted of any crimes.

As Breitbart News detailed:

“You all signed a pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee. If former President Trump is convicted in a court of law, would you still support him As your party’s choice? Please raise your hand if you would,” the moderator asked the eight candidates. Vivek Ramaswamy was the first candidate to respond, boldly raising his hand high. Shortly after Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley raised her hand, followed by Sen. Tim Scott (SC) and Gov. Doug Burgum (ND). DeSantis looked to his right, and then to his left, before he became the fifth candidate to raise his hand.

Trump has been released on a $200,000 bond, the highest amount out of any of his co-defendants.

