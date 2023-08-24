Former President Donald Trump previewed his forthcoming arrest, taking place in Fulton County, Georgia, Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., the Republican frontrunner announced on Truth Social.

Trump touted the high numbers his interview with Tucker Carlson has generated since debuting Wednesday night, five minutes ahead of the first Republican primary debate. However, Trump noted the absurdity of his current situation, having to head to Fulton County, Georgia, for another arrest as a result of his fourth indictment at the hands of a far-left district attorney.

“231,000,000 Views, and still counting. The Biggest Video on Social Media, EVER, more than double the Super Bowl!” Trump exclaimed, continuing:

But please excuse me, I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLEN ELECTION.

“THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE! ARREST TIME: 7:30 P.M.,” he added.

Trump’s appearance in Fulton County comes as the result of his fourth indictment since announcing his presidential bid. These charges accuse Trump and allies of racketeering in their challenge of the 2020 election results. Eighteen co-defendants were included in the indictment, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who surrendered on Friday. A look at the indictment shows that he was included, at least in part, for simply asking for a phone number, which the indictment determined to be an “overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.”

Per the indictment:

On or about the 21st day of November 2020, MARK RANDALL MEADOWS sent a text message to United States Representative Scott Perry from Pennsylvania and stated, “Can you send me the number for the speaker and the leader of PA Legislature. POTUS wants to chat with them.” This was an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.

The controversial indictment also included other mundane activities, such as Trump touting public hearings about the allegations of voter irregularities, deeming such actions “act[s] in furtherance of the conspiracy.”