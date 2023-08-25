A Hawaii company gave President Joe Biden (D) a harsh reality check after he compared a small fire at his home to the devastating fires in Maui.

In a social media post Wednesday, Hawaiian Rent-All shared an image of its sign, which reads, “Sorry you almost lost your ’67 Corvette in a fire, Mr. President. Maui Strong!”

Genuine sympathy is better than contrived empathy. It's not always about you Mr. President. #tonedeaf #prayformaui #mauistrong #hawaiianrentall #hawaiianrentallsign Posted by Hawaiian Rent-All on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

“Genuine sympathy is better than contrived empathy. It’s not always about you Mr. President,” the rental company said in the caption.

During a recent visit to the Lahaina Civic Center, Biden compared a small kitchen fire at his home in Delaware that occurred nearly 20 years ago to the horrific fires that killed so many in Lahaina, as well as destroying countless homes and leaving one thousand or more people missing, Breitbart News reported Tuesday.

While speaking to the victims, he said, “I don’t want to compare difficulties, but we have a little sense, Jill and I, what it’s like to lose a home.”

“To make a long story short, I almost lost my wife, my ‘67 Corvette, and my cat. But all kidding aside, I watched the firefighters, the way they responded…And they ran into flames to save my wife and save my family. Not a joke,” he recalled.

WATCH: Biden Talking About House Fire During Speech in Maui

C-SPAN

Social media users were quick to respond to the company’s sign, one person writing, “I love it. A classy way to remind him he’s not the center of the universe.”

A Hawaiian store displays a large sign criticizing President Biden for comparing almost losing his corvette in a small kitchen fire to the catastrophic blaze that razed historic Lahaina Town, claiming over 115 lives and leaving more than 1,000 missing. "Sorry you almost lost… pic.twitter.com/fE3J1h7qZw — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 24, 2023

“He tried to relate to people. But failed miserably,” someone else said, while another replied, “It’s almost unbelievable to imagine our POTUS actually compared losing his’67 Corvette to losing your loved ones in a fire. But, there you have it… Reminds me of when he checked his watch when the bodies of our 13 Marines arrived home from Afghanistan.”

HEARTBREAKING: More Footage Shows Absolute Devastation of Lahaina, Hawaii

Maui officials say approximately 1,000 to 1,100 people remain unaccounted for after the wildfires, Breitbart News reported Wednesday:

Recovery efforts are underway in Maui, but county officials revealed on Tuesday that at least 1,000 individuals remain unaccounted for at this point. The good news, however, is that 1,400 more individuals who were previously reported as missing or unaccounted for have since been identified as safe.

While walking through the aftermath of the wildfires in Maui, Biden appeared to joke about the “hot ground,” according to Breitbart News.

JUST IN: President Biden jokes about how hot the ground is in Maui after a fire ripped through, killing hundreds. “You guys catch the boots out here? That’s a hot ground, man,” he joked. Despite media reports of roughly 100 deaths from the fires, locals estimate that at least… pic.twitter.com/mRlVuN9kns — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 21, 2023

“You guys catch the boots out here? That’s a hot ground, man,” he said.

HEARTBREAKING: Officials Conduct Grim Work of Searching Waters Off Maui for Victims of Wildfires

Hawaii DLNR / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX