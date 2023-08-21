President Joe Biden waded through the aftermath of the wildfires in Maui where he appeared to joke about the “hot ground.”

The moment occurred on Monday as the president mingled with a first responder, prompting laughter from people nearby.

“You guys catch the boots out here? That’s a hot ground, man,” he joked.

In another moment, the president addressed Maui’s wildfire victims, and he attempted to relate to them by citing a fire his home endured back in 2004.

“I don’t want to compare difficulties, but we have a little sense, Jill and I, what it’s like to lose a home,” he said.

Biden said that he almost “lost my wife, my ’67 Corvette, and my cat.”

The president used the moment to commend firefighters for their bravery.

According to a 2004 report from Firehouse.com, the fire at the Biden residence was contained to the kitchen:

Lightning struck the home of Sen. Joseph Biden, starting a small fire that was contained to the kitchen. No one was injured in Sunday’s fire, which started amid a storm that caused serious flooding in Pennsylvania and knocked out power to hundreds of Delaware homes and businesses. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the house, but were able to keep the flames from spreading beyond the kitchen, said Cranston Heights Fire Company Chief George Lamborn.

Biden tells Maui wildfire victims, "I don't want to compare difficulties, but…" then tells a made up story about losing his house to a fire. According to a 2004 AP report, it was “a small fire…contained to the kitchen” that “was under control in 20 minutes.” pic.twitter.com/DNY0Tyatg7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 22, 2023

The president arrived in Maui to survey the damage from the wildfires after 13 days.

“The country grieves with you, stands with you, and will do everything possible to help you recover, rebuild, and respect culture and traditions,” Biden said.

An estimated 480 people have died in the catastrophic fire, with over 800 still missing. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) said on Sunday that a majority of those unaccounted for are likely children.

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.