Rolling Stone Magazine Ripped over Anti-Trump ‘Propaganda’: ‘Woke Disaster’

The “current state” of journalism is being bemoaned as the “woke” far-left Rolling Stone is facing accusations of publishing anti-Trump “propaganda.”

The iconic monthly music magazine, famous for its coverage of music and pop culture, is under fire after posting its recent tweet — captioned “fuck around… find out” — along with images of former President Donald Trump on January 6 beside his recent mugshot on Thursday.

In response, many took to social media to highlight the publication’s journalistic decline.

“Delete your account,” wrote Ultra Right Beer founder Seth Weathers.

“Rolling Stone was once the voice of counter culture. Now it’s a government newsletter,” wrote #WalkAway founder Brandon Straka.

“The absolute state of modern journalism, summed up in one tweet,” wrote journalist Brad Polumbo.

“The same propaganda magazine that put the Boston Marathon bomber on their cover, & called him a ‘popular and promising student’, is now attacking Trump after he was arrested by Fulton County thugs in a politically motivated attack,” wrote investigative reporter Heather Mullins.

“@RollingStone is in bed with the criminals,” she added.

“Rolling Stone has fallen so far. What a sad demise of a once great magazine,” wrote Timcast News Editor-in-Chief Cassandra MacDonald.

“The Left is just about to ‘Fuck around and find out!’” wrote Mike Engleman.

“Haha oh man this gonna be funny later,” wrote author James Lindsay.

“I am once again reminding you that we are sending Regime propagandists (‘journalists’) to camps in northern Alaska when we win,” wrote Dan Lyman.

“Worthless digital rag couldn’t even space the words out properly. Also, I’ll be sure to retweet this when you go out of business,” wrote attorney David Freiheit, also known as Viva Frei.

“Trump [is] truly a media master. Mugshot so good it ruins all their memes,” wrote Inez Stepman, senior policy analyst for the Independent Women’s Forum.

“Rolling Stone has 6 million dead or bot followers (@elonmusk) they RARELY get more than 30 likes on a post. This post is their most popular in years and it’s about Donald Trump,” wrote TheQuartering commentary channel Twitter account. “I don’t think they realize what a hilarious self own this is.”

“The @RollingStone should be renamed ‘Asskissing Drone.’ What little government bitches you slaves are!” wrote actor Nick Searcy.

“This tells you all you need to know about the current state of ‘journalism,’” wrote the LeftismForU Twitter account.

“Remember when Rolling Stone magazine used to be cool? What a woke disaster it has become,” wrote digital strategist Eric Spracklen.

“Rolling Stone celebrates a political Opponent being arrested. This is what Rolling Stone calls ‘journalism,’” wrote user UltraMJTruth.

Rolling Stone celebrates a political

“Old enough to remember when @RollingStone glorified a [terrorist] who murdered innocent Americans,” wrote another.

The matter comes after the publication of Trump’s instantly iconic mugshot, which dominated the front page of major newspapers throughout the nation on Friday morning.

Trump compounded the circulation by posting the image on Twitter in his first tweet since 2021.

The mugshot took place at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on charges stemming from District Attorney Fani Willis’s indictment — Trump’s fourth indictment in the matter of months. This time, the charges are related to questioning the results of the 2020 election.

He and 18 other co-defendants are involved in this case.

This is not the first time Rolling Stone has stirred controversy.

The magazine faced criticism after placing Boston bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev on its cover, a move seen as portraying him like a pop celebrity.

Previously, Rolling Stone also reached a settlement with a former associate dean at the University of Virginia who charged the periodical with defamation over claims made in a disastrous, false college rape story.

Follow Joshua Klein on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.