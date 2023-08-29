Chicago, Illinois, Alderman Raymond Lopez, a moderate Democrat, is calling for the city to end its sanctuary policy that shields criminal illegal aliens from deportation by refusing to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Since August of last year, more than 13,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in the sanctuary city of Chicago. Over 1,000 are living in police stations across the city.

Now Lopez is looking to end Chicago’s sanctuary city status, saying doing so would likely help reduce crime and clarify that criminal activity is not tolerated.

“I think we need to send the message loud and clear that there are certain things that are unacceptable in our society,” Lopez told CBS News:

“I think if we have the looming threat of deportation for anyone who engages in gang, drug, prostitution, or anything else more egregious – you know, hopefully, that will deter some of the bad behavior that we’re seeing,” Lopez said. [Emphasis added] Specifically, Lopez’s ordinance would put some provisions back into Chicago’s Welcoming City ordinance that would allow the city to contact immigration authorities – or Immigration and Customs Enforcement – if migrants or other undocumented residents were arrested for gang, drug, prostitution, or sex crimes against minors. [Emphasis added]

Today at the 12th district police station in #Chicago These conditions are inhumane. This is dehumanizing to the people living here and not conducive to migrants, officers and citizens who are seeking police service. You would think with all of this time and funding, Chicago… pic.twitter.com/0WHlccb2Pg — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) August 28, 2023

A fight broke out near the migrant shelter on Plymouth and Van Buren. This is steps from the John Marshall Law School, Prtizker Park, Harold Washington Library and the US Federal Building in #Chicago pic.twitter.com/pWSqYSLIVJ — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) August 25, 2023

In addition to Chicago’s sanctuary city policy, Illinois has a similar policy that seeks to stop local law enforcement agencies across the state from cooperating with ICE agents, thus shielding criminal illegal aliens from deportation.

Lopez said 19 aldermen are backing his plan to end the sanctuary city policy.

As busloads of border crossers and illegal aliens continue arriving in Chicago daily, city officials are considering housing migrants in a former Marine Corps facility.

