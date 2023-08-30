The establishment media have failed to report on President Joe Biden’s email aliases because it “counters their official propaganda” narrative, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) recently said about the growing email scandal.

Joe Biden used the aliases “Robert Peters,” “Robin Ware,” and “JRB Ware” to share government information and discuss business with Hunter Biden and associates, according to the Southeastern Legal Foundation, which filed a lawsuit to compel the National Archives (NARA) to turn over the emails.

After the bombshell story erupted Monday night, the establishment media spent little time covering the story. In the first two pages of Google search results, no story was found from the New York Times, Washington Post, or CNN with the search terms “joe biden email aliases,” as of around noon on August 30.

“We‘ve seen the corporate media completely silent on this, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, they don’t cover it. It’s not news. Why?” Cruz questioned on Verdict with Ted Cruz. “Because it counters their official propaganda line. And so they just utterly ignore it.”

“The Biden White House has not even tried to suggest a legitimate explanation for this,” he added. “We haven’t seen Joe Biden answer a question about this because the Biden White House believes he’s not accountable to the American people.”

Cruz argued there is no legitimate reason Joe Biden would need to use an official government email address to communicate with Hunter Biden about his work in Ukraine.

In one email sent to Joe Biden in 2016, “Robert L. Peters” received a message that cc’d Hunter Biden about Ukraine. The email includes an attachment with the vice president’s schedule, indicating that he had spoken by phone to then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. Poroshenko is the same individual who fired a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma Holdings, the company that paid Hunter Biden $83,000 a month to sit on its board.

Joe Biden bragged in 2018 about having the prosecutor fired.