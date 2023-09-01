Chicago Schools Enroll 2K Migrant Kids as Taxpayers Spend Another $15M for Bilingual Services

The Chicago, Illinois public school system has enrolled an estimated 2,000 migrant children for the school year, which started August 21 as local taxpayers are spending millions more for bilingual instruction programs.

As the school year started in Chicago last month, about 2,000 migrant children are expected to have been and are soon to be enrolled in public schools — many with little-to-no help with their language barrier, according to parents and volunteers who spoke to the Chicago Tribune.

When some migrant children sought to go to school on the first day, their parents said they were turned away because “they didn’t have people who spoke Spanish.” One volunteer said migrant children at Chicago schools will likely “be on their own, using Google Translate.”

“Kids are showing up with rotting teeth and active fevers and malnutrition and they’re not receiving care here. And then on top of that, we’re now refusing them education and all of the things that come with that,” another volunteer told the Tribune.

Meanwhile, local taxpayers are spending an additional $15 million in the school system’s annual budget to provide more bilingual instruction programs for migrant children. Much of the money will be paid to teachers who teach English to Spanish-speaking students.

The thousands of additional migrant children in Chicago public schools come as more than 13,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in the sanctuary city since the summer of last year.

While many are living in Chicago police stations, reports circulated this week that some migrants had to be taken to nearby hospitals after developing flu-like symptoms. More than 1,000 border crossers and illegal aliens continue living in the police stations, including children.

