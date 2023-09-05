President Joe Biden’s green agenda, which includes moving to electric vehicles (EVs), will kill Michigan’s auto industry and boost China, former President Donald Trump warned on Monday in a post courting United Auto Workers (UAW).

“The Great State of Michigan will not have an auto industry anymore if Crooked Joe Biden’s crazed concept of ‘all Electric Cars’ goes into effect,” Trump said in a Monday Labor Day post on Truth Social, warning that such a move would hurt Americans and boost China.

“CHINA WILL TAKE IT ALL, 100%. United Auto Workers, VOTE FOR TRUMP,” he said courting members of the labor union.

“Get your leaders to ENDORSE ME, I WILL KEEP ALL OF THESE GREAT JOBS, AND BRING IN MANY MORE. CHOICE IN SCHOOLS, AND CHOICE IN CARS!!!” he exclaimed.

United Auto Workers (UAW) has gone after Biden over his “green energy” agenda, pointing to the wage-cutting outcomes. Due to Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, major automakers get tax credits for EVs made in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Once again, UAW President Shawn Fain said, workers lose as “the ‘Big Three’ automakers, Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, are taking billions of dollars in government subsidies to go electric.”

RELATED VIDEO — UAW President: Companies Got Billions from Inflation Reduction Act, Workers Haven’t:

“There have been clear winners and losers and the same people who’ve always won, the corporate elite and the billionaire class, seem to think they can keep calling the shots,” Fain continued in a UAW video posted in July, noting that these benefits “aren’t trickling down to UAW members.”

As Breitbart News detailed:

In particular, Fain points to GM’s closure of its manufacturing plant in Lordstown only a few years ago, which saw thousands laid off — a devastating blow to the small Ohio community. Since then, GM has partnered with LG to open Ultium Cells, an EV battery plant that the automaker promised would bring high-paying, green energy jobs. … Dave Dellick of UAW Local 1112 said the Lordstown community thought the new EV battery plant “would be the next wave” of manufacturing jobs but said since the plant opened, “it hasn’t been good yet.”

Ultimately, Fain said “Ultium [Cells] cut auto wages in half.”

OUR DEFINING MOMENT. A new industry is being born. New standards are being set. It's not just about Lordstown. Everywhere, our message is the same: Our country deserves good, safe, living-wage union jobs. It's time to build an EV industry that puts workers first.#UAW pic.twitter.com/cNB6ujxR99 — UAW (@UAW) July 5, 2023

As Breitbart News reported in June, UAW, which represents more than 400,000 working- and middle-class members, has not endorsed Biden due to his administration “actively funding the race to the bottom” via its push for EVs.

“We want to see national leadership have our back on this before we make any commitments,” Fain wrote in an internal memo.