President Joe Biden is the “ringleader” of an “organized crime” family, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) argued Thursday.

“This is organized crime,” Comer said of the Biden business on The Great America Show with Lou Dobbs.

“I could make the argument that there’s already enough evidence to point to Joe being the ringleader of this, not just knowing, not just lying about it, but being the ringleader,” Comer said.

Comer, who is a former bank board member of ten years, revealed in July the Biden family opened more than 20 shell companies to hide payments and launder money. “When you set up a bunch of shell companies for the sole purpose to launder money, that is called racketeering,” Comer said at the time.

“You don’t create 20 shell companies,” Comer told Dobbs. “You don’t have this array of transfers between shells that the banks quite quickly identified as money laundering. You don’t have an associate, someone that you were in business with to be part of the first wire transfer if you weren’t organized.”

The Biden business wire transfers caused six banks to flag over 170 “large” amounts of money in Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) to the U.S. Treasury for review, the House Oversight Committee revealed. SARs “often contain evidence of potential criminal activities, such as money laundering and fraud,” according to a 2020 Senate report.

“The evidence points to this being organized,” Comer continued. “You could easily say Hunter Biden was involved in a RICO [racketeering] deal, but this is an investigation of Joe Biden. And it’s getting closer and closer to Joe every day.”

The law defines 35 offenses that constitute racketeering, including gambling, murder, kidnapping, arson, drug dealing, and bribery, according to legal experts. In 1987, former United States Attorney Rudolph Giuliani indicted the heads of New York City’s “Five Families” under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). Eight of them were convicted under RICO.

“And the way they used pseudonyms did disguise that Joe Biden was in on the communications,” Comer said about Joe Biden’s three email aliases.

Joe Biden’s email alias “Robert Peters” received an email, with Hunter Biden cc’d, about a scheduled call with then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. Joe Biden pressured Poroshenko to fire Viktor Shokin, the prosecutor investigating the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings. The energy company paid Hunter Biden $83,000 a month to sit on the board.

Burisma tried to wire money to the Bidens through various bank accounts, one of which was a Maltese account set up by a Burisma executive for Hunter Biden, emails uncovered by the nonprofit Marco Polo show.

“The coordination between the Biden shady business schemes and the government, everything was organized,” Comer said. “This is very organized criminal activity. That is what RICO is all about.”

