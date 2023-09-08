Poll: Majority Say Mitch McConnell’s Health and Age ‘Severely’ Affect His Ability

A majority of American adults believe Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s health and age “severely” limit his ability to serve in the Senate, a recent survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents, “How much of an effect do you think” McConnell’s “health and age” have on his ability to fulfill his duties in the Senate?

Most, 59 percent, said they believe McConnell’s health and age “severely” limit his ability to do the job. Another 22 percent said they are “not sure,” and 15 percent believe it has “little effect” on his ability to do his job. Only four percent believe age and health do not affect McConnell’s ability to fulfill his duties in the Senate.

There is bipartisan consensus on the subject, as 58 percent of Democrats, 61 percent of Republicans, and 58 percent of independents believe McConnell’s age and health “severely” limit his ability to fulfill his job in the Senate.

The survey was taken September 2-5, 2023, among 1,500 adult American citizens. It comes as McConnell refuses to step down, despite two freezing episodes over the span of a month.

In late July, McConnell froze at the podium during a press conference.

“Well, good afternoon, everyone,” McConnell said.

“We’re on a path to finishing the NDAA this week. There’s been good bipartisan cooperation, as well as a string of, uh,” he said before trailing off, staring blankly and without blinking in utter silence.

Doctors ultimately cleared the senator, but weeks later, he had another episode. Yet once again doctors cleared him medically.

“My examination of you following your August 30, 2023 brief episode included several medical evaluations: brain MRI imaging, EEG study and consultations with several neurologists for a comprehensive neurology assessment,” Attending Physician Brian Monahan wrote.

“There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease,” the doctor continued. “There are no changes recommended in treatment protocols.”

McConnell has no plans to retire, either, telling reporters this week, “I’m going to finish my term as leader, and I’m going to finish my Senate term.”