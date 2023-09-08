Watch Live: Donald Trump Speaks in Rapid City, South Dakota

Former President Donald Trump will speak in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Friday alongside South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

Noem is expected to endorse the former president for his 2024 presidential run, as Breitbart News reported Thursday.

Citing “two sources familiar with the plans,” CNN reported Thursday that Noem is set to voice her support for Trump on the campaign trail Friday in South Dakota.

Trump has already been endorsed by Govs. Henry McMaster (R-SC), Jim Justice (R-WV), and Mike Dunleavy (R-AK).

Noem told Breitbart News in 2021 she would back Trump if he ran for president again:

“If President Trump runs again, I certainly will support him,” Noem said, adding that “I’m not” thinking about any future presidential campaign of her own at this time.

Matthew Perdie, Jack Knudsen