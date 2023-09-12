House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) explained to Republicans in the U.S. House what they should expect with a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and his relationship with his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

In a letter released on Tuesday, McCarthy said that the inquiry will be led by “Chairman James Comer of the Oversight and Accountability Committee, in coordination with Chairman Jim Jordan of the Judiciary Committee and Chairman Jason Smith of the Ways and Means Committee. ”

“Through our investigations, we have found that President Biden lied to the American people about knowledge of his family’s foreign business dealings,” he wrote. “Eyewitness testimony revealed that the President joined multiple phone calls and had various interactions with his son’s business partners.”

McCarthy cited the testimony of Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Devon Archer, who said that “Joe Biden spoke or met with Hunter Biden’s business associates around 20 times, and that after meeting with President Biden, foreign nationals sent Hunter Biden millions of dollars, and bought him a Porsche.”

“Bank records show that nearly $20 million in payments were directed to Biden family members and associates through numerous shell companies,” noted the House Speaker. “The Treasury Department has more than 150 transactions involving the Biden family and their business associates that were flagged as ‘suspicious activity’ by U.S. banks.”

“A trusted FBI informant provided information about alleged bribes to the Biden family, There is also evidence that Biden used his official office to coordinate with Hunter Biden’s business partner about Hunter’s role in Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company,” he added.

McCarthy also expressed concern over the Department of Justice’s handling of the affair, which included a “sweetheart plea deal” that had to be stopped by a federal judge. As Breitbart News reported at the time:

Court papers revealed Friday the president’s son Hunter Biden’s tax and gun crimes case will now likely go to trial, with negotiations over a new sweetheart plea deal appearing to collapse. The case will likely now be moved out of Delaware. The court papers indicated a plea deal had reached an “impasse” and the case is headed toward trial. NBC News reported, “Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor charges related to his failure to pay income taxes earlier this year. But while standing in court last month waiting to enter the plea, the agreement fell apart over confusion about a separate gun charge.”

“House Republicans are committed to getting answers and finding the truth – nothing more, nothing less,” McCarthy concluded. “We will go wherever the evidence takes us.”

