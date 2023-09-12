Mitt Romney Backs Joe Biden Impeachment Inquiry 

Failed presidential candidate Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) approved of the impeachment inquiry launched into President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

“The fact that the White House has been singularly silent and coddled Hunter Biden suggests an inquiry is not inappropriate,” Romney told reporters.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) launched an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden for “abuse of power, obstruction, and corruption.”

McCarthy said House investigators found that Joe Biden lied about his involvement in the family business and that bank records show many payments were directed to the Biden family members through shell companies. He also noted an FBI informant file that alleged Joe Biden was bribed by a Ukrainian energy executive.

“That’s why today, I am directing our House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden,” he added. “This logical next step will give our committees the full power to gather all the facts and answers for the American public. It’s exactly what we want to know: the answers.”

WATCH — “President Biden Did Lie”: McCarthy Announces Impeachment Inquiry into Joe Biden

Speaker Kevin McCarthy / Facebook

Romney’s approval of the inquiry comes as he faces a tough GOP primary opponent, Riverton, Utah, Mayor Trent Staggs.

Speaking with Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle, Staggs slammed Romney for colluding with the “McConnell-Schumer cabal.”

Staggs said Romney “just hasn’t demonstrated leadership where it needs to be in pushing back against the establishment changing the status quo so it actually improves the lot of everyday Americans.”

“So, I don’t expect that we’ll see anything other than him continuing to collude with, yes, sadly, the McConnell-Schumer, Cabal,” Staggs said.

