U.S. Senate candidate and Riverton, Utah, Mayor Trent Staggs called out Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for colluding with the “McConnell-Schumer cabal” during an appearance on Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday.

Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle noted that after Staggs blasted Romney in a July interview for not spending much time in Utah, Romney has recently begun events in his home state.

LISTEN:

“We, the power of Breitbart, and your program here and just calling him out because that has been a great concern,” Staggs told Boyle. “The voting record is one thing, and so many Utahns are just completely opposede Jhe to his policies and the support of that Biden agenda.”

Staggs said it is “quite ironic” that Romney “suddenly” showed up in Utah.

Boyle then mentioned that Utah Sen. Mike Lee (R) called for new Republican leadership in the Senate and asked Staggs if he supports Lee’s position.

“I agree. 100 percent,” Staggs said about wanting new Republican leadership in the Senate.

“I support Mike Lee in this and you’re right. He’s just been fantastic. He’s exhibited leadership. It’s what we need. I mean, we need adults in Washington, DC, that that are more interested in advancing the interests of the American public— those whom they’re supposed to represent—than going out there and trying to perpetuate the status quo – the establishment that unfortunately, they have demonstrated they represent,” Staggs said.

Staggs called out Romney for “already signaling defeat” weeks out from the end of the fiscal year, which will bring negotiations about funding the federal government.

“And people like Mitt Romney already signaling defeat. ‘Oh, no, we can’t. We definitely have to pass a continuing resolution. We can’t just let the government shut down.’ And, and you just lose all your negotiating leverage day one,” Staggs said. “We need some true leaders. Mike Lee, Senator Lee has demonstrated that on this issue.”

Staggs said Romney “just hasn’t demonstrated leadership where it needs to be in pushing back against the establishment changing the status quo so it actually improves the lot of everyday Americans.”

“So I don’t expect that we’ll see anything other than him continuing to collude with, yes, sadly, the McConnell-Schumer, Cabal,” Staggs said of Romney.

Staggs expressed compassion for Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who is “is clearly suffering, some type of, health issue.”

“I don’t know what it is. But you’re right. I mean, the compassionate thing to do here, and the adult thing to do, is to have a conversation with him and in and just say, hey, it’s time to pass the torch. And let’s identify somebody who really just is one that can carry that torch and symbolizes, is emblematic of the conservative movement that we need that’s going to put this country in the right direction,” Staggs said.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.