Nolte: Dem Virginia House Candidate Performed Sex Acts Online for Money

Susanna Gibson, a Democrat in a close race for a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, performed sex acts on a webcam for money.

Republicans control the House of Delegates with just a four-seat margin, and with this consequential election about seven weeks away, all Gibson can say in her defense is this:

It won’t intimidate me and it won’t silence me. My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up.

**Graphic content warning***

Per the far-left Associated Press, Gibson “had sex with her husband in live videos posted on a pornographic website and asked viewers to pay them money in return for carrying out specific sex acts.”

In other words, she would further degrade herself for a few bucks.

The Daily Wire says that “according to material reviewed” by them, Gibson said, “I like being choked. I like being hit. I do.”

She also said, “Y’all can watch me pee if you tip me and some tokens. Again, I’m raising money for a good cause.”

Susanna Gibson, who is running for a seat in the narrowly divided Virginia statehouse, was as recently as last year posting as “HotWifeExperience” on the website Chaturbate, where men could pay tokens to get her to perform specific sex acts. In one video recorded shortly after she launched her campaign last year, she told her husband, “I’ll let you f[uck] me in the a[ss] doggy style in a private room if someone wants to pay. That’s the deal.”

“I just want a private room with somebody filming their cock so I can come looking at it,” she said in one webcast. “Oh God, I want to fucking get railroaded by all of you.”

One of these videos was posted in September of last year.

The depravity was unceasing. She would allow room service to see her naked for a certain price. She bragged about having sex with three different guys in one day. “Don’t tell my husband he was the third,” she said. “I would say [I’m] ethically nonmonogamous but I guess that three in one day was not.”

Her co-star and husband is John David Gibson, a lawyer.

The couple have two young children.

The “good cause” she repeatedly mentions appears to be her campaign. By September of 2022, when one of her “good cause” videos hit the Internet, she was already raising money.

The far-left Washington Post was the first to report the scandal:

A Democrat running for a crucial seat in Virginia’s House of Delegates performed sex acts with her husband for a live online audience and encouraged viewers to pay them with “tips” for specific requests, according to online videos viewed by The Washington Post. Susanna Gibson, a nurse practitioner and mother of two young children running in a highly competitive suburban Richmond district, streamed sex acts on Chaturbate, a platform that says it takes its name from “the act of masturbating while chatting online.”

Gibsons’s claim these videos going public is some sort of “sex crime” or revenge porn is absurd. The videos were available on a public site and posted by Gibson herself. Revenge porn is commonly understood as an act where, out of spite, someone publishes videos or photos meant to remain private.

Gibson wanted the public to watch her. That was the whole point.

Naturally, per the AP, Democrats stand by a mother of two young kids using the WORLD WIDE web to sexually degrade herself for money:

A top-ranking Virginia Democrat immediately came to Gibson’s defense after the videos were reported by the Post. “Now we are going to make this the biggest fundraising day of her campaign,” Sen. L. Louise Lucas said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Gibson, a 40-year-old nurse practitioner, won the Democrat primary in June. The election is in November. Her Republican opponent, businessman David Owen, released a statement that said only this: “I’m sure this is a difficult time for Susanna and her family, and I’m remaining focused on my campaign.”

If I were his campaign, that’s all I would say.

If I were her campaign, I’d be concerned about what else might be out there.

If I were a voter, I’d be concerned about her judgment and the realistic possibility of my representative being blackmailed.

What a terrible mother. What a pig.